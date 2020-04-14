× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 23, 1925—April 9th, 2020

A Reinold Anderson, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away on April 9th, 2020 at the age of 94 in Vancouver WA. Reinold was born in Portland OR on July 23, 1925. He is survived by his wife Mary, son John(Anne) Anderson, step-son Eric (Connie) Lange, step-daughter Karen Lange, Grandchildren Scott (Chrissy)Anderson, Wendy (Taylor) Stradley, Kevin (Kristina) Anderson, Christine (Jon) Scott, Anna Lange along with three great grandchildren Bode, Capri and Rhys and several nieces and nephew’s. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Dora Anderson, brother Louis (Barbara), first wife Marjorie Anderson, son Robert and step-daughter Barb.

Reinold grew up on the family farm outside of Longview WA where he graduated from R.A.Long High School in 1943. He joined the Navy and served aboard the escort carrier CVE-88 Cape Esperance in the South Pacific. Following WWII he attended Washington State University completing a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1950 and a member of Acacia Fraternity. While at WSU he met Marjorie Ann Valley whom he married in November of 1950.