July 23, 1925—April 9th, 2020
A Reinold Anderson, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away on April 9th, 2020 at the age of 94 in Vancouver WA. Reinold was born in Portland OR on July 23, 1925. He is survived by his wife Mary, son John(Anne) Anderson, step-son Eric (Connie) Lange, step-daughter Karen Lange, Grandchildren Scott (Chrissy)Anderson, Wendy (Taylor) Stradley, Kevin (Kristina) Anderson, Christine (Jon) Scott, Anna Lange along with three great grandchildren Bode, Capri and Rhys and several nieces and nephew’s. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Dora Anderson, brother Louis (Barbara), first wife Marjorie Anderson, son Robert and step-daughter Barb.
Reinold grew up on the family farm outside of Longview WA where he graduated from R.A.Long High School in 1943. He joined the Navy and served aboard the escort carrier CVE-88 Cape Esperance in the South Pacific. Following WWII he attended Washington State University completing a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1950 and a member of Acacia Fraternity. While at WSU he met Marjorie Ann Valley whom he married in November of 1950.
Reinold worked in the food processing industry living in Longview WA, Salem OR and Newberg OR. The last twenty-five years of his working career he held the position of Production Manager for the JM Smucker Co. in their Oregon operation, Reinold retired in 1990.
After the passing of his first wife Marjorie he married Mary Lange in September of 1986 and moved to Vancouver WA. In retirement Reinold and Mary traveled for many years alternating trips to Europe with adventures across the US. Reinold was member of Al Kader Shrine, he was also active with the Sons of Norway and the Vancouver Chrysanthemum Society.
The family would like to extend its thanks to the owners and staff of The Hampton at Salmon Creek and Legacy Health Hospice for the compassionate and wonderful care extended to Reinold.
In light of the current heath crisis no visitation hours will be planned. Columbia Funeral Service, Longview WA will be assisting the burial at Bunker Hill Cemetery for family only. Please remember Reinold as he would have liked, take care of your family first and then help your neighbors and friends in this troubling time.
