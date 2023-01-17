 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcement from Castle Rock family

Baby
Lindsay Renee Maine and Damon Trent Burgess of Castle Rock welcomed a boy, Sabbath Nova Lynn Burgess, on Dec. 28, 2022, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Sabbath is the granddaughter of Gary and Karen Maine, as well as Jeannie Clewett, all of Castle Rock. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

