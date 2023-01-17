Birth announcement from Castle Rock family

Lindsay Renee Maine and Damon Trent Burgess of Castle Rock welcomed a boy, Sabbath Nova Lynn Burgess, on Dec. 28, 2022, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.
Sabbath is the granddaughter of Gary and Karen Maine, as well as Jeannie Clewett, all of Castle Rock.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today