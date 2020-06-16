Altrusa honors 12 area seniors
Altrusa honors 12 area seniors

The 29th annual Youth Awards luncheon sponsored by Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso and originally scheduled for April 22, was not the traditional ceremony as has been held in the past.

Each year, 12 high school seniors from six area school districts are honored. This year, because of COVID-19, the annual event was canceled.

Altrusans wanted to honor the students chosen by their counselors for their achievements, so this year each of the 12 students received a packet in the mail with a $300 grant, a certificate of recognition, a $25 Fred Meyer gift card, a photo release permission they had to sign and the inspiration book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” by Dr. Seuss and signed by Altrusa members.

Students honored were Richard Beverage of Kalama High School, Breann Holman of Castle Rock High School,

Destiney Dooddigian of Toutle Lake High School, Kaylynn Leslie of Kelso High, Trey Gilman of Kalama High School (pictured with this article), Jaden Outwater of Castle Rock High School, Christian Knudtson of Kelso High School, Martha Segundo Ortiz and Susan Mantell of Mark Morris High School, Antonio Naal-Meza and Raphael Fleming of R.A. Long High School and Blaise Janke of Toutle Lake High School (no pictures provided for this article).

Mug: Richard Beverage

Beverage
Mug: Breanna Holman

Holman
Mug: Trey Gilman

Gilman
