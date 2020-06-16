Almers celebrate 60 years of marriage

Roger and Sharon Almer of Longview will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren in July.
The couple met on a blind date in Vancouver and married July 2, 1960, in the St. James Catholic Church in Vancouver.
They have lived in the area for 60 years after moving here from Vancouver.
Roger retired form Durrah and Martin Logging in 1993. Sharon retired form the Longview School District in 2003.
The couple loves to travel, dance and spend time at their place at the beach in Ocean Park.
They are “all about family” and spending time with their daughters and sons-in-law and their grandchildren.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger on weekday mornings met friends at the Shamrock to play cards and drink coffee and Sharon volunteered at St. Vincent dePaul twice a week. In addition, on Mondays they met with their friends of more than 40 years, the “Sophisticated Rednecks,” for dinner at local restaurants; and every Friday night they went dancing with friends at the American Legion.
Roger and Sharon are members of St. Rose Catholic Church.
Their children and sons-in-law are Denise and Lonnie Nicholson of Longview, Angela and Kevin Turk of Los Angeles; Amy and Nick Petrov of San Ramon, Calif; and Teresa and Fabio Aloe of Longview.
Roger and Sharon have 10 grandchildren living in the local area as well as living in Bellingham, California, Colorado and Texas. They are Hayden and Madeline Nicholson; Sam Turk; Andrew, Christian, Nathan and Nicky Petrov; and Riley, Isabella and Sophia Aloe.
