500 coats delivered to Community House

Five hundred coats recently were delivered to Community House on Broadway, the recipient of the first of an annual Coats for Cowlitz Coat Drive sponsored by Highlander Place of Kelso, the Longview Country Cub and Simplicity by Hayden Homes.

A team of staff and volunteers took three truck/van loads of coats to Community House.

"We were able to get a great picture," a spokesperson is quoted in a press release submitted to The Daily News, noting they are "very excited to continue this tradition for years to come."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.