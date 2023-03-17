Need to get away this spring? We don’t blame you.

Whether you’re getting stir crazy or just feeling those March blues (or grays, as the case may be), a rejuvenating road trip may be just the thing you need.

After all, what better way to start spring than with a trip to some of the most beautiful natural attractions and fascinating cultural treasures our state has to offer? With local schools’ 2023 spring break fast approaching – coming this year April 3-7 – you may find yourself caught flat-footed if you haven’t already made plans.

Thankfully, there are plenty of natural excursions, road trips and local tours that, with a little savvy, can be done easily and affordably with the whole family in tow. In Oregon, that means beautiful beaches, snowy mountain trails, small-town attractions and high desert camping trips.

Here are 14 destinations and trips to see it all:

OREGON 47

Running 80 miles from Clatskanie to McMinnville, Oregon 47 offers access to a lovely slice of the northern Willamette Valley. Perhaps best done over multiple days, with a night or two in Forest Grove or at L.L. Stub Stewart State Park, the country highway runs past lengthy cycling trails, beautiful hiking areas and oddball roadside attractions. The proliferation of wineries and tasting rooms is a nice perk, too.

OVERLOOKED NORTH COAST ATTRACTIONS

You’ve probably visited the north coast before, but have you seen these overlooked attractions? Have you gazed upon the elk of Jewell Meadows, walked the boardwalk to see the Rockaway Big Tree, or hiked to Oregon’s own Niagara Falls? Cannon Beach and Seaside are nice, but there’s a lot more to discover.

TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST

Home to the 24-mile Wilson River Trail, the reopened Tillamook Forest Center, and lots of forested trails still recovering from the old Tillamook Burn, the Tillamook State Forest is a green, misty paradise, conveniently located between Forest Grove and Tillamook. Take Oregon 6 to gain access to the attractions, and be sure to pack your raincoat and waterproof hiking boots.

OREGON 18

Those driving Oregon 18 between McMinnville and Lincoln City don’t need to make a beeline to the coast. If you take your time, you might discover some fascinating attractions and great places to pull off for a snack or a walk. The Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, Galen McBee Airport Park, Chachalu Museum and the many, many farmstands (open seasonally) are just the beginning. Drive with curiosity and make a day of it.

JOHN DAY FOSSIL BEDS

Exploring the John Day Fossil Beds is like stepping onto an alien world. The eerie high desert beauty of the Painted Hills, Blue Basin and Painted Cove Trail (to name just a few places), is like nothing else in Oregon. Make sure to stop by the Condon Paleontology Center to see bones of strange, prehistoric animals that once called this place home. There are BLM campgrounds around the fossil beds, as well as hotels and other lodging in nearby Mitchell.

CHRISTMAS VALLEY

Those looking for an adventure that’s really off the beaten path can find one in Christmas Valley, a remote area in central Oregon that rewards patient travelers with strange, beautiful natural attractions like Fort Rock, Crack-in-the-Ground and the Christmas Valley Sand Dunes. With few amenities to speak of, it’s important to pack extra supplies. Consider posting up at one of the rustic campgrounds around the area.

JOSEPH

Considered one of the most beautiful small towns in America, the remote mountain getaway of Joseph in Northeast Oregon is certainly worth the road trip to get there. The town sits at the confluence of an embarrassment of natural riches: Wallowa Lake, the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Zumwalt Prairie and Hells Canyon are all accessible from the small community, which offers state park camping, a charming boutique hotel and a historic lodge.

SNOWSHOEING AT CRATER LAKE

Think snowshoeing is just a winter activity? Up at Crater Lake, one of the snowiest spots in the Pacific Northwest, you can reliably go snowshoeing through the middle of spring. Ranger-led snowshoe tours at the national park run daily from March 25 to April 1, and every weekend through April 30 this year. Book a tour at nps.gov/crla.

SLED DOG RIDES AT MT. BACHELOR

If you like to pair a snow day with a furry companion, consider booking a sled dog ride at Mt. Bachelor. Run by the experienced mushers of Oregon Trail of Dreams, the one-hour rides take you through a quiet forest beside the Bend ski area, pulled on a sled by a team of happy huskies. Book a spot at mtbachelor.com.

COAST RANGE WATERFALLS

When people want waterfalls, they usually head to the Columbia River Gorge, but a whole other waterfall paradise can be found in Oregon’s Coast Range, nestled between the Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast. Read up on our guides to the best waterfalls in the north Coast Range and south Coast Range before heading out, and make sure to pack your rain gear.

SOUTH COAST BEACHES

The southern Oregon coast has a stunning variety of beaches, from long stretches of sand to rocky shores and sweeping dunes. A tour of the south coast beaches is a worthwhile road trip, perhaps anchored in one of the region’s many charming beach towns, like Bandon, Gold Beach or Brookings.

MOUNT HOOD SNO-PARKS

Winter recreation season may be nearing its end, but there should still be enough snow on Mount Hood to have some fun. Whether you’re into snowshoeing, sledding, cross-country skiing or skijoring, there’s bound to be a sno-park for you. Before you go, check out our Mount Hood ski forecasts on Oregonlive.com/travel.

GORGE WATERFALLS

How many Columbia River Gorge waterfalls can you see in one day? It’s a fun game to play, and one that takes you to roadside viewpoints, forested trails and bike paths along the lower Columbia River. When we tried back in 2020, we made it to 16 waterfalls before dusk – barely scratching the surface.

PORTLAND PARKS AND MUSEUMS

What better way to see Portland than at its many parks and museums? Whether you’re a visitor or a local, a tour of places like the Portland Japanese Garden, OMSI, Forest Park and the Portland Art Museum gives you a great sense of the city. And make sure you come with an empty stomach, because a tour of Portland is incomplete without food.