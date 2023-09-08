As the day of the annular solar eclipse grows closer, big events and watch parties are popping up around Oregon to see the Oct. 14 happening.

From the coast to the valley and the high desert, people are making plans to see the “ring of fire” eclipse, an astronomical experience that won’t happen again in Oregon until 2046. Events range from massive campouts to casual gatherings in beautiful places, some with scientific presentations and live music.

However you see it, the annular eclipse promises to be a fascinating show.

A solar eclipse occurs when a new moon lines up between the Earth and the sun, blocking out our view of the sun. An annular eclipse happens when the moon is too far away to block out the sun completely, leaving a ring of light around its edges.

Because the sun won’t be completely blocked out, viewers won’t be able to see the sun’s corona – the main attraction of a total solar eclipse. However, people may be able to see a phenomenon known as “Baily’s beads,” where the sunlight seems to bead as it comes through the rugged surface of the moon. Unlike a total eclipse, specialized eclipse glasses are needed the entire time to protect your eyes.

Those who want to see the maximum eclipse will need to find their way into a 90-mile-wide band that will make landfall on the south-central Oregon coast, crossing over Eugene, Roseburg, Crater Lake and the Alvord Desert on its way across the southwestern U.S., Central America and South America, according to NASA.

Those outside that band, including everyone in the Portland area, will see a partial eclipse, not unlike the view for those outside the path of the total solar eclipse in 2017.

Events are happening all across the state, but here are a few big happenings to consider:

Eclipse Fest 2023

Expected to be the biggest eclipse event in Oregon, Eclipse Fest 2023 will take over a 175-acre parcel of land outside Klamath Falls, where attendees can expect a multi-day immersive experience including live music, family-friendly activities and the big eclipse viewing itself. Tickets are sold separately for the festival, concert and camping. Buy them online at eclipsefest23.com.

Eclipse into nature

Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls has teamed up with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry as well as the Oregon Institute of Technology for its two-day Eclipse Into Nature Event. An Oct. 13 star party will feature a presentation from both OMSI and Oregon Tech, alongside representatives from the Klamath, Modoc, and Yahooskin tribes. Tickets for that event will go on sale Sept. 11, available at runningy.com. On the day of the eclipse, a public watch party at the resort will include food, music, games and presentations. The watch party will be free, but attendees will need to pay for parking.

Shore Acres State Park

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an eclipse viewing of its own at one of the most beautiful spots on the southern coast. The public is invited to a watch party at Shore Acres State Park, starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 14. The event is free, but parking costs $5 per vehicle at the park (or display of an annual state park pass). Carpooling is encouraged.

Bandon watch party

Eclipse watchers will gather at Bullards Beach in Bandon the morning of Oct. 14, for what the city is describing as a “festival of light” watch party. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will take place on the beach just north of the Coquille River Lighthouse.

Crater Lake

The National Park Service has not announced any official events at Crater Lake, but as one of the most scenic destinations in the path of the eclipse, we can expect to see a lot of people make their way out to the park for the big day. All lodging inside the park is already booked up. Look for private events that offer transportation to the park, like this eclipse tour offered by Bend-based Wanderlust Tours.

Sunriver Observatory

The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory south of Bend, which is just in the path of totality, is hosting an eclipse event of its own. Tickets for the event are $15 and come with eclipse glasses and access to a presentation from the observatory staff. Register online at snco.org.

Fort Rock

Wanderlust Tours is hosting a guided eclipse experience at Fort Rock State Park in central Oregon, a place of scenic beauty and cultural significance. The event is currently sold out, according to the tour company’s website, but a wait list is available should any spots open up. With or without a guided tour, Fort Rock should be a special place to see the event.