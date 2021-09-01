Lewis County commissioner in ICU for COVID treatment

Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper is in the intensive care unit at Vancouver’s PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after contracting COVID-19 last month.

A press release by the Lewis County Board of County Commissioners said Stamper visited Providence Centralia Hospital on August 26 when he began showing “severe” COVID symptoms. After going several days without recovering, Stamper was taken to the PeaceHealth’s intensive care unit Tuesday.

Stamper previously stated he was vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a story by Centralia’s The Chronicle.

“Please join us as we send our thoughts and prayers to Commissioner Stamper and his family,” the county release stated. The Board of County Commissioners said the details about Stamper’s health were approved by his family and that more information would be released to the public when possible.

Stamper has served as a Lewis County Commissioner since 2014, following his retirement as principal of White Pass High School in Randle.

