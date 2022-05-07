Letter: Tired of politicians making election lies

The primary election is drawing near in Oregon. I’ve been hearing the TV ads for all the various positions. Every Republican candidate manages to work in the claim they will restore election integrity. They do this to appeal to the Trumpists who believe the big lie that the election was stolen despite the fact there is absolutely no evidence to support it.

There have been a handful of cases as there always is. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, voted in at least two states. He was registered in three. Some old guys in Florida used their dead wives ballots to vote twice for Trump, but that was about it.

I’m so tired of politicians supporting this lie. This is how democracies die, when the people loose faith in their institutions. First the free press (according to Trump the enemy of the people) and then election integrity. It’s a page right out of the dictator's handbook.

Bill Tuss

Longview

