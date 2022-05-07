Letter: Issue an ultimatum to Putin on Ukraine

The war on Ukraine has dragged on for nine weeks with no end in sight. The images of dead bodies of soldiers and civilians scattered in the streets of Ukraine are horrific to watch.

So what can we do as Americans to stop this insane war? Answer: Send an ultimatum to Vladimir Putin of Russia that he must stop this brutal attack against Ukraine, a sovereign and democratic country. The Russian army has set on a course to kill people without mercy and destroy what is left of Ukraine. So far, American President Joe Biden's repeated response seems to be throwing more money in aid at a war he blames on Putin. Without any NATO military action, Russia sees no threat from the West.

The United States together with our NATO allies have to show Putin he cannot win this war he started. With strength and unity, we have to make him understand that Russia is on the wrong side of freedom and history. The free world must demand a cease fire in Ukraine.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

