LeBron James set to play in Seattle’s CrawsOver tournament Saturday

King James is returning to Seattle.

In a tweet that went viral Friday afternoon, Jamal Crawford confirmed LeBron James will play in The CrawsOver, presumably Saturday at Seattle Pacific University.

“I thought it was going to be a movie … now its HISTORY! This will be a day like we’ve never seen,” Crawford wrote on his Twitter account.

Crawford also announced Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, the former Washington Huskies star, will play Saturday.

And Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, who were taken No. 1 and 2 respectively in this summer’s NBA draft, will make their second appearance at The CrawsOver, per Crawford’s tweet.

A slate of four games begin at 1 p.m. and admission is free.

James last played in Seattle on Jan. 16, 2007, when he had 30 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 101-96 loss to the Sonics.