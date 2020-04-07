LCC stars headed to NCAA

That hard work paid dividends for Mosier last season when she scored 10.3 points, grabbed 2.4 rebounds, and dished 2.1 assists per game. Mosier shot 41% from the field and buried 33.7% of her long range attempts while swiping 28 steals on defense.

“My first year at LCC I would say I was not a scorer. We had scorers so I felt like that wasn’t really my role, but as a sophomore that was kind of what was asked of me,” Mosier explained.

But scoring isn’t everything to Mosier. She’s also got a flair for the dramatic and a desire to share.

“I like distributing. It’s always fun when you make a really good pass and everyone is like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so cool,’” Mosier said.

Like Hector and Daughtery, Mosier was also restricted from making physical visits to any of the schools she was considering. In fact, she was investigating another school in Colorado when she discovered Adams State. In the end, she said it was the connection she made with her new coach, Jaime Green, that sold her on spending the next two years with the Grizzlies.