LCC stars headed to NCAA

While the world waited in a period of COVID-19-induced stagnation, a trio of Lower Columbia College basketball players made moves late last week: Samaad Hector of the men’s team, along with Cherita Daughtery and Madison Mosier from the women’s team, will all be taking their talents to the NCAA ranks next season.
Hector, a 6’6” sophomore who arrived in Longview from Skyview High School, turned a record-setting two-year stint at LCC into a Division I opportunity with Sacramento State. Last season Hector averaged 18 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. His rebounding prowess led all players in the NWAC. “The Chairman of the Boards” also set the single-season (429) and all-time (713) rebound marks in LCC history, and he was third in the NWAC with 50 blocks on the season.
“Here’s what makes Samaad stand out: He’s 6’6” and he’s got an unbelievable motor. Most guys his size don’t have remotely the motor that he has. Just his tenacity to go get the basketball is something we haven’t seen at LCC in a long time,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “He was the MVP of the West (Conference). He was the defensive player of the year in the West. I think that says a lot. I don’t know the last player who got both.”
But Hector isn’t just a hustle machine who relies on size and energy to succeed. He’s a refined player who can also defend and score from inside and out.
“He shot close to 55% from the field with guys triple-teaming him this year,” noted Polis.
The Red Devils’ coach added that Hector took care of business in the classroom and matured both on and off the court during his two years at LCC. That growth helped Hector immensely during a recruiting process that took a turn for the weird when college visits were halted due to COVID-19. Polis said he’s personally spent more time on the phone over the last three weeks than he had in the previous six months combined.
“I think it’s really funky right now because everybody is just trying to figure out how to deal with not bringing guys on campus,” Polis said. “Samaad is a very independent young man, and he’s taken a lot of this upon himself. He’s a guy who can hold conversations with coaches and he’s a guy who can really connect with a head coach.”
In an interview with Prep Hoops, the outgoing Red Devil admitted that the unique circumstances this spring affected his decision-making process.
“After the NCAA pushed the dead period back, I figured that taking visits were completely eliminated and so I had to make a choice without taking a visit,” Hector told Prep Hoops. “I’ve got some family in that area and I always had good talks with the coaches, and they showed me love from the jump so it stuck with me.”
Hector had plenty of interest from a fleet of NAIA and Division II schools, as well as Division I schools like Portland State and Idaho. However, he didn’t want to wait around during such uncertain times and is expected to sign his letter of intent to Sacramento State on April 15.
“I’m really proud of Samaad. He deserves everything he gets,” Polis said.
The LCC women’s basketball team also had a player commit to continue her collegiate career at the D-1 level. Cherita Daugherty, a 5’9” sophomore who arrived at LCC via Prairie High School, will be suiting up for Southern Utah University next season.
“She went D-1 out of high school, she was at University of Idaho out of Prairie,” LCC women’s coach Lucas Myers noted. “There’s been interest from the beginning.”
Last season Daugherty averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.8 rebounds per game. She also knocked down 42% of her three-point attempts and finished with the fourth highest free throw percentage in the NWAC at 83.6 percent, while proving herself to be an elite defender who drew more than twenty charges last season alone.
“She just does everything. She’s an all-around player. She can get you ten assists, ten rebounds, and 15 points in a game, no problem,” Myers insisted. “She’s also very humble in that she’s always looking to get her teammates their best shot. She can get to the rim any time she wants, but she’s really a dynamic point guard.”
Madison Mosier, a former Mark Morris standout, also secured a new home court for whenever the COVID-19 postponements subside. The 5’7” sophomore will be headed to Colorado in the fall in order to continue her basketball pursuits at Adams State University.
“Madison really wanted to move on and play, and she’s going to get a great opportunity at Adams State, which is a Division II school,” Myers noted. “She’s put a lot of work in over the last two years. She was a really good player at Mark Morris, but she had a lot of things she needed to get better at.”
In particular, Myers noted that Mosier was challenged to become a lockdown defender following her time in Columbia blue with the Monarchs.
“In high school she wasn’t asked to do some of those things defensively. In high school sometimes you can get away with that but at college you can’t,” Myers noted. “If you can’t defend at the guard position they don’t want you.”
As a freshman Mosier was tossed directly in the fire for the Red Devils as she logged 36 minutes a night. She gained loads of experience in that initial college campaign but still struggled with consistency and scoring at times. Myers said that Mosier never wavered in her work ethic, though, and as a consequence she became a stronger player on the court, and in the weight room.
That hard work paid dividends for Mosier last season when she scored 10.3 points, grabbed 2.4 rebounds, and dished 2.1 assists per game. Mosier shot 41% from the field and buried 33.7% of her long range attempts while swiping 28 steals on defense.
“My first year at LCC I would say I was not a scorer. We had scorers so I felt like that wasn’t really my role, but as a sophomore that was kind of what was asked of me,” Mosier explained.
But scoring isn’t everything to Mosier. She’s also got a flair for the dramatic and a desire to share.
“I like distributing. It’s always fun when you make a really good pass and everyone is like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so cool,’” Mosier said.
Like Hector and Daughtery, Mosier was also restricted from making physical visits to any of the schools she was considering. In fact, she was investigating another school in Colorado when she discovered Adams State. In the end, she said it was the connection she made with her new coach, Jaime Green, that sold her on spending the next two years with the Grizzlies.
“Instantly she was just super welcoming. She just seemed like a genuine person who wants me to become better and she seemed like she really wanted me to be there,” Mosier noted. “She really needed my position. She’s known for kind of flipping programs around. She wants me to come in with my experience and be a leader.”
Former Red Devil Emily Packham will also be playing for the Grizzlies next year after spending a year at Humboldt State.
Myers believes it won’t be long before there is more news about Red Devils moving on to the next level. With no games going on at any level, there really isn’t much else for coaches and players to do other than contemplate and plan for the future.
“I think that’s had an impact on a lot of players. A lot of them aren’t sure if they’re going to be able to get an official visit,” Myers said. “I think the COVID situation is accelerating a lot of players' decisions.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!