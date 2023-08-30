Lawyers retained by members of the University of Oregon’s beach volleyball team and women’s club rowing team are requesting a meeting with UO president John Karl Scholz or the school’s general counsel to discuss what they say is discrimination against women athletes and potential athletes in violation of Title IX.

The lawyers said that if need be, they will file a lawsuit.

Arthur H. Bryant of Bailey & Glasser, LLP, sent a three-page letter to Scholz Tuesday afternoon outlining claims of the school’s Title IX noncompliance.

“Title IX prohibits sex discrimination by all educational institutions receiving federal funds, including Oregon, and requires them to provide female and male student-athletes with equal treatment, equal athletic financial aid, and equal opportunities to participate in intercollegiate athletics,” Bryant writes. “Oregon is doing none of those things.”

One of the country’s leading attorneys specializing in Title IX, Bryant cites an investigative report published last month by The Oregonian/OregonLive detailing the disparate treatment of players on the Oregon beach volleyball team, which has never received athletic scholarship funding in its 10 years of existence and practices and plays rare home matches at Amazon Park. The bathroom at the public park in Eugene has no doors on the stalls due to concerns about squatters.

Bryant is quoted in the report, which details unequal treatment of the beach volleyball team relative to its peers at UO in its locker rooms, practice and competitive facilities; travel and daily allowances; equipment and supplies; and recruiting.

“Oregon’s women athletes are not receiving anything close to equal treatment,” Bryant writes in the letter to Scholz. “Some of that difference may be attributable to sport-specific differences, but it is difficult to imagine a difference in sports that would result in Oregon needing to spend three times as much on its male athletes as its female athletes.”

Since the report was published on July 22, multiple additional former players contacted The Oregonian/OregonLive to corroborate the claims made in interviews with more than a dozen former players and coaches. Some of the claims were substantiated by the school’s publicly available NCAA revenue and expense reports.

The Oregonian/OregonLive made seven separate inquiries to three different university spokespeople about whether Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens informed Scholz of Title IX compliance issues or concerns related to the beach volleyball team, as called for in the ethical responsibilities clause of Mullens’ contract. UO has never responded to any of these inquiries and did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to Bryant’s letter, which was provided to The Oregonian/OregonLive by one of the players who has retained the attorney.

A public records request for any emails sent or received by Scholz from July 2, when The Oregonian/OregonLive sent a comprehensive list of questions to an athletic department spokesperson regarding the beach volleyball program, to July 23 referencing “beach volleyball” produced no results, according to UO.

The Pac-12 declined to comment regarding its senior associate commissioner for sports management Lisa Peterson, who served as Oregon’s deputy athletics director, senior woman administrator and deputy Title IX coordinator before joining the conference office in October 2022.

Citing UO’s most recent data available, Bryant claims the school “should have given its female student-athletes an additional $832,470 for them to have received proportional athletic financial aid” in 2021-22 and an additional $887,275 in 2020-21.

“The athletic financial aid numbers for 2022-23 are not yet publicly available, but this sex discrimination undoubtedly continued — and is continuing this year,” Bryant writes.

Additionally, Bryant claims UO “is illegally depriving its female student-athletes and potential student-athletes of equal opportunities to participate in varsity intercollegiate athletics,” citing the school’s athletic participation and undergraduate enrollment data in 2021-22.

“Given the number of males participating on Oregon’s men’s varsity teams, Oregon would need to add at least ninety-four women to its athletic program to render women’s participation opportunities proportional,” according to Bryant’s letter, which cites a May 2022 report from the Daily Emerald, UO’s student newspaper, regarding the women’s club rowing team.

Bryant and co-counsel Jennifer Middleton of Eugene-based Johnson Johnson Lucas & Middleton, request a response from Scholz by next Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“The University of Oregon is an extraordinary educational institution,” Bryant writes. “It could — and should — be a model for Title IX compliance and gender equity in sports nationwide. It should not be a potential defendant in a class action lawsuit for discriminating against its female student-athletes and potential student-athletes in violation of Title IX.

“We would like to meet with you and/or the school’s lawyers and discuss the relevant facts and the law, as well as the likely outcome if a lawsuit is filed. It is our hope that Oregon, considering these factors, will agree to bring all aspects of its intercollegiate athletic program into compliance with Title IX and to compensate its female student-athletes without the need for a lawsuit. If it does not do so quickly, however, we are prepared to file suit.”