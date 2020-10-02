Lake: How the FBI became a Russian target

In 2010, the FBI closed its investigation because the primary source "had apparently left the United States." But the bureau left open the prospect of reopening the probe if the primary source ever returned to the U.S.

These facts alone are not dispositive. The former British spy who compiled the opposition research dossier on Trump's campaign, Christopher Steele, has said that he is able to distinguish between real and fake information. It's also possible that his source, the former Brookings Institution researcher, was acting as a kind of double agent.

That said, "much of the material" in Steele's reporting could not be corroborated, wrote Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in his scathing 2019 report. "The limited information that was corroborated related to time, location, and title information, much of which was publicly available," he said. When the Justice Department declassified the three-day interview with Steele's primary source, it showed that he had disavowed much of the information in Steele's dossier.