My name is Lacey and I am a two or three year old Torti Point Siamese. I am a sweet... View on PetFinder
A woman died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way in Longview.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office was called due to the repeated stops and a deputy responded to the scene to assess the situation. The deputy found no indication the driver was impaired, Greene said.
A man pulled from the Cowlitz River on Wednesday afternoon is at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to officials, but his conditio…
Cowlitz County, state moving to Phase 3 Tuesday ahead of plan to fully reopen June 30; mask restrictions eased
Cowlitz County, and the rest of Washington, will move to Phase 3 on Tuesday, ahead of a plan to fully reopen the state by June 30, the governo…
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested a Happy Valley, Ore., man on suspicion of attempted murder, cyberstalking and harassment aft…
Police Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies arrest Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Almost a year after John Fauver received his last unemployment benefit in 2020, Washington officials requested back nearly $6,000 in overpayments.
Carrillo was not injured, but Welch was taken to PeachHealth Southwest Medical Center and charged with DUI.
A new Longview business park between Oregon and California ways plans to sell or lease lots to interested businesses in June, as the city reva…