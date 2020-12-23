Keyontae Johnson of Florida basketball diagnosed and released

Keyontae Johnson, the University of Florida basketball player who collapsed on the court in mid-December, has reportedly been diagnosed with acute myocarditis, a heart inflammation, that may be linked to COVID-19.

Johnson, 21, underwent an MRI at UF Health in Gainesville after being transferred there from Tallahassee Memorial, at which point a doctor recognized the myocarditis, the Gainesville Sun reported Tuesday.

The cause of the inflammation is unclear, but has been reported as a side effect of coronavirus, which Johnson contracted over the summer, along with several Gator teammates.

The team physician, Dr. Jay Clugston, previously told TV20 that all UF athletes receive routine cardiac workups, which can then be used for comparison to later tests.

Johnson collapsed on Dec. 12, after a timeout in the first half of a game against rival Florida State and was immediately hospitalized in critical condition.

His parents announced Tuesday that he was being released from the hospital and would be home in time for Christmas.