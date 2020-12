Two vehicles were damaged in a fire that the Kelso Police department is investigating as suspicious, according to 911 call logs.

Crews were called out to the 1700 block of Mount Brynion Road in Kelso just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday night, according to call logs. A van and a Chrysler two-door car were burned, but the homeowner was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.