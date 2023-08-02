An officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday morning in Kelso and the suspect was transported for medical care.

Officers involved were placed on leave.

The shooting occurred after Kelso officers attempted to contact a suspect who hit multiple vehicles and left the South Kelso scene, according to a Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team press release.

No identifying information was given about the suspect or involved officers and the release did not specifically say who discharged a firearm.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday Kelso officers were alerted of the suspected hit-and-runs and tried to contact the suspect in a residential neighborhood in the 900 block of 12th Avenue South in Kelso, west of Grade Street and the Dairy Queen.

The shooting occurred shortly after officers arrived, the report states, and the suspect was transported to a medical facility.

The officers were placed on critical incident leave, as part of the department’s policy, the news release states.

Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, which provides local independent investigation, is in charge of the case. Previously Cowlitz County Chief Deputy Brightbill said the team was formed through an interlocal agreement between the county’s law enforcement agencies.

Brightbill could not immediately be reached for comment.