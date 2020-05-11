Kelso nabs bronze in state Scholastic Cup

Kelso managed three academic state championship teams this school year. One in the fall for volleyball and two in the winter for girls and boys basketball.

“We are scholar athletes. We teach leading not only in one thing but in all that you do. We try to support and encourage our students to do the most in the classroom and on the field and throughout life,” Mary Beth Tack, Kelso principal, said.

Each Kelso team garnered their own points which were then added together with the other scores from the assorted blue and gold teams for a school total. Each team is awarded points in two categories – Activity and Scholastics.

In the Activity category Kelso football scored 20 points, volleyball added 60 points, and boys wrestling notched 30 more. In Scholastics boys and girls basketball each scored 100 points, winter cheerleading and football each scored 40 points, slowpitch softball added 80 points, volleyball put up 100 more points and girls wrestling pinned 80 points to the board. Kelso added 25 points in overall sportsmanship.

“Our coaches spend a great deal of time teaching to the game and to life. Sportsmanship is just as important as the game,” Coburn said.