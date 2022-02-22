Kelso Garden Club receives $1,000 grant from National Garden Club

The Kelso Garden Club recently received a $1,000 Plant America grant from the National Garden Club. Members will use the money to install permanent landscaping around the Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker located in Tam O'Shanter Park in Kelso. The maker was dedicated on Veterans' Day in November 2021.

The Plant America organization was founded in 2017 to assist in carrying out the National Garden Club's focus on community centered projects and efforts.

By preserving ecosystems and engaging in improving the environment and appearance of communities, the Kelso Garden Club, the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs and the National Garden Club are making a positive impact on the environment, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Plant America embodies the NGC's commitment to raise awareness of environmental issues such as land restoration, water conservation, environmental science and sustainability, and access to green space like public parks, states the release.

The program's projects "enhance public areas, honor veterans with Blue Star landscaping projects, educate children and adults about the joys of gardening; and create pride through local, city and county projects," states the release.

