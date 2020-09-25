Kalama woman convicted of conspiracy to commit murder

A Cowlitz County Superior Court jury Friday evening convicted Dawn Rolfe of conspiracy to murder her estranged husband, his mother and girlfriend late last summer, and a related weapons charge.
The verdict came after five hours of deliberation in a brief trial that lasted a little more than two days in a unique pandemic-informed courtroom at the Cowlitz County Event Center, and after dramatic testimony by the 54-year-old defendant.
No details of next week’s sentencing were available.
The jury found Rolfe not guilty of more serious attempted murder charges, instead choosing the allowed alternative verdict, convicting her on conspiracy charges.
Rolfe was arrested Sept. 6, 2019 after she picked up a handgun that had been provided by a friend who was working with Kelso police and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s investigators.
A tearful Rolfe, looking at jurors from behind a plastic shield, said she had been “embarrassed and ashamed” in the courtroom the day before, listening to three hours of audio tape in which she laid out details of several schemes to kill her estranged husband, Richard Rolfe, along with her mother-in-law, Penelope Rolfe, and husband’s girlfriend, Stacy Peabody, all of Kalama.
“I can’t believe how horrible I sounded – it was so real and so terrible,” she testified.
“I shouldn’t have taken the gun,” she said. “I was never going to go through with it – it was just talk.”
The gun, provided by police and given to Rolfe by Mortensen on Sept. 6, provided what Deputy District Attorney Sean Brittain described as the “substantive step” required to prove she intended to carry out her plans. “This case is not just about words,” he said in his summation.
Rolfe claimed she didn’t know how to use a gun and was planning on selling it to pay her bills.
Rolfe was charged with three counts each of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as a felony weapons charge.
In her testimony, and in the summation of public defender Ted Debray the alleged plot was all fantasy.
“It made me feel tough and strong,” Rolfe said of her plans to kill three people. She said she had been drinking “16 beers a day” in August 2019 because she was so depressed at the collapse of her marriage and financial difficulties.
In his summation, DeBray did not dispute the facts of the case, but said it was all simply a hate-filled revenge fantasy that Rolfe never had any intention of carrying out.
DeBray told the jury that Rolfe had been suicidal and depressed, drinking beer all day long, and taking medication for depression and anxiety in the weeks before her arrest.
The expletive-filled tape played in the courtroom Thursday had been secretly recorded at the Columbia Inn restaurant in Kalama in August 2019 by her friend and Walmart co-worker Brenda Mortensen, who testified at the trial’s opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Mortensen testified Wednesday that she had gone to police the day after Rolfe first told her of the plans to kill her husband. For the next two weeks, she worked with investigators.
Mortensen had testified that Rolfe initially wanted to hire a “hit man” from Portland to kill the three people for $200 plus the contents of a household safe. When Dawn Rolfe could not find a hired killer, Mortensen said Rolfe decided to do it herself, in a single morning attack with a single handgun, at one point saying she might have to kill one of their sons as “a casualty of circumstance” if he got in the way.
Mortensen said Rolfe told her she was going to make a silencer for the gun using guidance from a YouTube video. The two agreed to call each other “Thelma and Louise” —named after the iconic girl-gangster-buddy movie — during the plotting conversations. They referred to a possible murder weapon as an “air fryer.”
Mortensen said that on several occasions she had tried to convince Rolfe to drop the murder plot, which she described as a case of revenge for a failed marriage.
“She said she was going to blow his head off and would say, “My face is going to be the last thing you see.”
Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett presided at the trial, which was the first criminal trial held in the county since March, and also the first held in a makeshift courtroom in a a 50-by-150 foot room at the Event Center. The jury of five men, seven women and three female alternates, sat six feet apart from each other, wearing masks.
Plexiglas shield and all courtroom officials — the judge, lawyer and court attendants — all wore masks.
Mortensen told the court Wednesday that she feared for her life during the two weeks that she worked with police, after calling them to reveal what she believed to be her friend’s murderous scheme.
She said that when Rolfe was arrested outside her home, “I just sat down on my steps and cried, because it all had been so stress
