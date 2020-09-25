Kalama woman convicted of conspiracy to commit murder

“I shouldn’t have taken the gun,” she said. “I was never going to go through with it – it was just talk.”

The gun, provided by police and given to Rolfe by Mortensen on Sept. 6, provided what Deputy District Attorney Sean Brittain described as the “substantive step” required to prove she intended to carry out her plans. “This case is not just about words,” he said in his summation.

Rolfe claimed she didn’t know how to use a gun and was planning on selling it to pay her bills.

Rolfe was charged with three counts each of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as a felony weapons charge.

In her testimony, and in the summation of public defender Ted Debray the alleged plot was all fantasy.

“It made me feel tough and strong,” Rolfe said of her plans to kill three people. She said she had been drinking “16 beers a day” in August 2019 because she was so depressed at the collapse of her marriage and financial difficulties.

In his summation, DeBray did not dispute the facts of the case, but said it was all simply a hate-filled revenge fantasy that Rolfe never had any intention of carrying out.