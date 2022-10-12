Jury awards $700,000 plus to dental assistant

Cowlitz County jury has awarded Darci Cooper, a Lower Columbia Oral Health dental assistant, over $700,000 in a lawsuit against a former Longview area dentist, accused of sexual misconduct and shorting her pay, according to a press release by Cooper’s attorney Maria Witt.

In a four-day trial, in which a jury listened to Cooper, and other past employees of Lower Columbia Oral Health, take the stand to describe dentist Sam Wise as engaging in constant sexual misconduct and harassment of employees and patients.

Previous LCOH employees attested that Wise wanted them to ‘dress like models’ by wearing exposing clothes during work and described him as being apathetic toward female employees enticing patients for money.

Multiple witnesses testified to Wise’s behavior toward female employees and patients by stating he would comment on their appearance and allegedly offering weight loss medication. During the trial, Wise admitted he would place his dental tools on the chest of female patients during treatment and not on the tray.

According to the press release, witnesses claimed that the few times Wise had been confronted about his disturbing behavior, he allegedly would say he is “above the law,” and that sexual harassment cases are hard to prove or even win and would openly dare his employees to file a lawsuit against him, Darci Cooper would later take up his challenge.

As part of the evidence used in the trial was a text message, allegedly from Wise to an employee in which Wise said, “I suggest any lady who cannot live in this environment should leave…. please you fire whomever complaints. Just do it one by one.”

Under company policy, employees could not “consider [Wise’s] statements/behaviors inappropriate, offensive or harassment,” and employees had to waive their rights to file a lawsuit against him or the company. Also, within the policy, Wise would ask women to “wear makeup, perfume, and certain outfits.”

The jury found Wise fired Cooper illegally after she reported him to the Washington Employment Department for engaging in a hostile work environment, violating contracts, and failing to pay her.

Wise, nor his attorney, could be reached for comment on the verdict, but he is still practicing in Texas according to his LinkedIn profile.