A Castle Rock High School graduate is developing an eight-unit condominium on the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock.
At least 10 WestRock employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, and one employee died from complications of the virus, acco…
Study finds Chinook salmon are returning to rivers younger than before, re-sparking debate on fish management
In a recent study, Jack Tipping said the average age Chinook salmon are returning to rivers to spawn has declined since the 1970s, which could mean less reproductively fit fish and certainly means smaller fish.
Cowlitz County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the weekend, even as some local vaccine appointments were left open.
When Kelso High School senior Tyler McKinley entered two paintings into the Southwest Washington Regional High School Art Show, he thought at …
A Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired his sidearm toward a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning during a vehicle chase in which the driver …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified
Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours.
Police Blotter: Suspect left vehicle believed involved in drive-by shooting, took BMW in Castle Rock Monday
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.