Jordan shell
It would be nuts to make a squirrel movie without thinking of Longview.
Shrieks of laughter nearly covered the rumble of passing trains down by the river at Gerhart Gardens Tuesday as people took advantage of a one…
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open up Thursday evening, as Safeway pharmacies in Washington and Oregon receive allocations of…
An argument between two people living in the same Castle Rock residence resulted in one death by gunshot Saturday, according to the Cowlitz Co…
Two adults living on the streets died in the Kelso-Longview area in a week; service providers question why
Rico Most was funny, gentle and hardworking, his sister Kay Spicer told The Daily News on Friday.
A Castle Rock police officer suffered serious injuries late Sunday night after a Longview man allegedly drove a stolen van into his patrol car…
Global companies with locations in Cowlitz County, like Fred Meyer, Target and McDonald’s, are incentivizing employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines, while small businesses are trying to stay afloat.
The fiancé of a man arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder in Castle Rock Saturday told police an argument between the victim and her p…
Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating human remains found by timber workers in the Winlock area Tuesday.
Cowlitz County GOP committee asks Herrera Beutler to resign, takes a look at early 3rd District challengers for 2022
Cowlitz County Republican leaders have joined their counterparts in Clark County, asking six-term GOP congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler to r…