The body pulled from Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday in Longview was a Kelso man who died of drowning, officials say.
One of the movies that debuted at this year’s prestigious Sundance Film Festival has a Longview connection behind the scenes.
A St. Helens man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for recording himself raping a child, as well as secretly videoing another child usin…
A man who coached children at a Longview boxing club has been arrested three times in the last three months for suspicion of domestic violence.
KALAMA — Officers are looking for a woman suspected in vandalizing and stealing items from the Port of Kalama at night.
A dead man was pulled from the eastern end of Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday morning in Longview. His name has not been released and police do no…
A Chehalis woman arrested in connection with a multi-state string of Home Depot thefts in the fall pleaded guilty to third-degree theft Friday…
The driver suspected of hitting a 2-year-old with his car Jan. 13 in Longview has been released from jail and not charged with a crime.
A Longview man pleaded guilty Friday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to assisting in the wounding of a Castle Rock officer with a vehicle in …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
