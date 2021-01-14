John and Cathy Natt, Benefactors of the Year for LCC

“LCC is fortunate to have supporters like John and Cathy whose gifts will continue to benefit students for years to come,” Kendra Sprague, LCC Vice President of the Foundation, Human Resources and Legal Affairs, is quoted in the prepared statement.

John and brother Ted led a nomadic life in their early years traveling with their father, who was an Air Force colonel, according to the Foundation press release.

“Because we moved around so much, we always viewed Longview as our hometown,” Natt is quoted in the release. “It was both where my mother’s family lived (grandmother and grandfather, Ruth and John McClelland; great aunt and uncle, Kate and Mark Morris; aunt and uncle, Burdette and John McClelland, Jr.) and, later, my mother, Martha Sue McClelland Natt, my brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Diane Natt.”

John and Cathy (Monroe), who married in 1970, met at The Daily News where she was a summer intern for Ted Natt. Cathy, who attended St. Rose School, is a graduate of R.A. Long High School and is the daughter of the late Peggy and Harper Monroe.