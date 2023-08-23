Now the Seahawks have both their rookie first-round picks injured.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba needs wrist surgery. That was after he got tackled at the goal line at the end of a long catch and run Saturday night in Seattle's preseason win over Dallas. The smooth wide receiver from Ohio State was scheduled to have the procedure done Tuesday by a specialist in Philadelphia, a league source told The News Tribune Tuesday morning.

The surgery will determine how long the Seahawks will expect Smith-Njigba to be out.

His injury and need for surgery was first reported by ESPN.

The 20th pick in this year's NFL draft apparently broke a bone in his wrist landing on it as he was tackled from behind at the 1-yard line at the end of his 48-yard reception from Drew Lock Saturday.

Smith-Njigba has wowed quarterbacks Geno Smith and Lock plus the entire team with professional, advanced route running in his first NFL training camp. He has caught nearly every pass thrown to him since May, and away from his body with his arms extended like a seven-year pro. Smith-Njigba has won the third receiver role with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the starting offense.

When Smith-Njigba allowed a pass over the middle to go off his hands last week in a practice, the 16th of training camp, Smith said it may have been the first one he's seen Smith-Njigba drop. It was the first time in 25 Seahawks practices plus a few more morning walkthroughs open to the media since May that The News Tribune saw Smith-Njigba drop a pass.

Seattle's franchise quarterback is impressed with how professional Smith-Njigba already is.

"Just with his assignments and knowing what to do," Smith said. "You come in as a rookie receiver, you are picking up the playbook, learning new things, a new way to run routes and a new way to schematically beat defenses.

"And then, as the weeks go by you can just tell he's getting more and more comfortable."

Smith-Njigba's injury comes with Seattle's other first-round pick, cornerback and fifth-overall choice Devon Witherspoon, having missed the last 10 practices and both preseason games because of a hamstring injury. Coach Pete Carroll said last weekend the team hopes Witherspoon may be able to begin participating in morning walk-through practices later this week. If that goes well Witherspoon could resume fully practicing next week, following Seattle's final preseason game Saturday at Green Bay.

The Seahawks are hopeful Smith-Njigba can return by their opening game of the season Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

His absence for at least the next couple weeks on top of the NFL's six-game suspension of wide receiver Dee Eskridge and Cade Johnson being in concussion protocol increase undrafted rookie Jake Bobo's chance to make the 53-man roster to begin the season. The free-agent wide receiver from UCLA has five catches on six targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games.

He and Jonathan Sutherland from Penn State, who started again as the primary nickel, are two undrafted rookies on track to make the 53-man roster for the regular season.

Cuts from 90 men to 53 are due by the NFL deadline of Aug. 29.

Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon are the fourth and fifth rookie first-round picks in five years to get injured during his debut Seahawks preseason.

Running back Rashaad Penny needed finger surgery, also by a specialist in Philadelphia, after pass-blocking during a practice in his first NFL training camp in 2018. Defensive end L.J. Collier injured his ankle in July 2019. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks missed some time in the summer of 2020 with a slight groin injury.