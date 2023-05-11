LONGVIEW — There will be a Celebration of Life for Jane Rust and Christi Rust on Saturday, May 13 11:00 AM at Shekinah Christian Center, 1015 3rd Avenue, Longview.
Jane and Christi Rust
IN MEMORIAM
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the local businesses that will move in after construction, which is slated to finish around October.
Three people were killed in 2021 while a car was being loaded onto a tow truck.
The first day of the market's sales in the new lot included 13 vendors, a hot dog cart and a bubble artist.
The accident was reported at 3 a.m.
Yesterday, a false bomb threat was also made toward Kelso's Huntington Middle School.