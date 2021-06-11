Jake Bauers makes debut with Mariners in Detroit after driving from Cleveland

"It takes some players longer to figure it out the big-league level," Servais said. "Sometimes it's a (different) coach or it's just being in a different uniform that can help somehow flip the switch and allows that player to take off and relax. It happens to multiple players every year in our game. It happened to me in my career. You get an opportunity to play a little bit people look at you a little bit differently. They see it through a different lens and maybe they can unlock something and hopefully that's what we can do with Jake."

Coming up in the Rays system, Bauers, a seventh-round pick by the Padres in the 2013 draft of Marina High in Huntington Beach, California, was rated as the No. 45 overall prospect in baseball in 2018 by Baseball America and the No. 75 prospect in 2017. He was projected to have plus-power potential with the possibility for a decent batting average due to his swing decisions and high contact rate. But like many prospects, he had swing and miss issues early at the MLB level, striking out in 26% of his at-bats.

"This is the game's highest level," he said. "It's not easy. It's never easy. And I think there's still a lot of my game that I haven't really figured out yet, or I haven't figured out how to necessarily translate it to the big-league level. So I'm just excited to get another opportunity to kind of do that here. I think it's gonna work out well."