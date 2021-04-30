Jackie
My name is Jackie and I am eight weeks old. I was born in a foster home and was raised... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longview tow truck company owner 1 of 3 people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock
The owner of a Longview tow-truck company was one of three people killed in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when…
Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett violates seven rules of conduct, reprimanded with additional training
After a little over two years on the bench, Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett receives seven judicial rules of conduct violations from the state. Burchett will keep her position and receive additional training.
Partial coverage would cost over half a million dollars and full coverage of the entire park with lights and cameras could cost $825,000, Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton told the board Wednesday. Part of the expense is that the port would need to run electricity out to the camera locations, he said.
After years of playing political hot potato with the issue, officials may at last have a plan to seriously cope with the area’s stubborn and h…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Longview man allegedly assaulted four teenagers Monday after hearing them say derogatory remarks about his wife through the shared wall of t…
Retired Kelso barber, Lakeside Industries team up to fix deteriorating Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens road
The road to Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens is cracked; century-old gravestones are tilted; and the headstones sometimes are too worn to read.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Hotel with 300 rooms, two new restaurants and sports betting under construction at ilani Casino in Ridgefield
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe broke ground on a 300-room hotel Friday at its ilani Casino and announced it will add two restaurants and sports betting to its gaming options.
Ride or Shine offers rhythmic indoor cycling classes, as well as stationary bike rentals and recorded training videos to watch at home.