Is a seventh classification on the way?

It's been 16 years since the WIAA cleaved Class B, creating 2B and 1B and growing the state's classifications from five to six.

Some of the small-school membership are now calling for another split and a seventh classification.

Among the proposed amendments that will be considered by the Representative Assembly in the spring is creating two divisions of 1B, halving the current enrollment range of 104-below to 51-104 and 50-below.

Submitted by Mary M. Knight High School and joined in the proposal by four other westside schools, the rational is essentially the same as it was 16 years ago when it was argued that within the B classification there were schools competing against others two and sometimes three times the size.

If passed, the Valley's one school that would be eligible for a change is Sunnyside Christian. In the last enrollment census the Knights were at 44 while Riverside Christian (84) and Yakama Tribal (83) were well within the upper range of 1B.

Of course, being one of the smaller schools in the state certainly hasn't hurt Sunnyside Christian, at least in basketball. SC's trophy case is stocked with 11 boys state championships — eight in 1B and three from B. With boys and girls combined, the Knights have 39 state basketball trophies with another eight in volleyball.

Dean Wagenaar, the school's principal, athletic director and Hall of Fame boys basketball coach, doesn't believe the proposal has much traction in his league, the Southeast 1B, but that doesn't mean a tweak isn't in order.

"The topic came up briefly at our last league meeting and I don't think there's much sentiment at all for a split like that," he said. "But what we'd like to see is bringing that top number (104) down. The Bs haven't been allowed any opt-downs but that's coming in 2024. So 1B is going to grow by quite a bit."

So is the 12-team Southeast 1B, which will gain Dayton and Waitsburg from the 2B EWAC next fall after the two school districts decided to end their co-op for athletics. Waitsburg will be joining Sunnyside Christian and Yakama Tribal in the Grape Division.

Two other schools in the league have enjoyed considerable success despite having even smaller enrollments than Sunnyside Christian. Colton (35) has been a 1B juggernaut in girls basketball and baseball for years, and Oakesdale (33) just won its sixth 1B state volleyball title since 2015.

It's an understandable concern to have, questioning how fair it is to ask a school with 30 kids to compete against one with 100. But there is a range to every classification and no playing field can be made absolutely level. Setting aside the socio-economic adjustment, Naches Valley's enrollment is 175 below the 1A ceiling and Prosser is 264 below the 2A ceiling.

Just how many classifications is enough and how many trophies and medals need to be handed out? Oregon has half of Washington's population and also has six classifications, so maybe it's inevitable.

But financing fairness is often overlooked in this process, a fact everybody hates to hear about or even acknowledge. Of course more state opportunities would be 'good for the kids.' But at what cost?

For a sport like basketball, the proposal recommends two state tournaments with eight entries each. First of all, that won't fly with the bigger 1Bs, sacrificing half their tournament. And secondly, who would host these tournaments — presumably sites and arenas that already have the 1B events? When this classification was created in 2006 it became clear very quickly that they don't come close to paying for themselves and that larger classifications cover the costs. Reducing by half the larger tournament and creating one with no schools above 50 in enrollment — there's a financial ledger that will never balance.

Most of the old Greater Columbia B League — Bickleton, Trout Lake, Lyle-Wishram, Glenwood and Klickitat — formed the group that initially proposed the creation of 1B. Now they have fled to Oregon for geographical reasons and also because most of them are very small and they sought the competitive balance that their neighbors in Oregon offered.

If the proposal does pass, there's time to figure all that out, I guess. We are currently in the third year of a four-year enrollment cycle so it wouldn't kick in until 2024. — Also on the agenda

Might be burying the lead a bit here, but another proposed amendment is adjusting the dividing line between 4A and 3A to better balance the two classifications.

With 51 schools in 4A and 79 in 3A, this isn't surprising as the state goes back and forth with hard numbers vs. percentages to determine classification sizes. We started this four-year cycle with hard numbers and to help with the disparity we got a bunch of 20-team state tournaments in 3A.

To achieve a 65-65 balance, the proposal would lower the 3A ceiling from 1,300 to 1,224. If that passes, four of the CBBN's seven schools would be under the 3A line with the free-and-reduced adjustment.

But don't think that means anything because the CBBN likes itself just fine as a 4A league. Eisenhower, West Valley, Sunnyside and Eastmont already opt up and that preference hasn't changed.

It is likely to get the necessary votes to pass, and this would become effective for the start of the next cycle in 2024 after a new enrollment and free-and-reduced census is processed.

There are 11 proposed amendments for high school and middle schools and they can be viewed at www.wiaa.com under the Representative Assembly tab. — Shootout indeed