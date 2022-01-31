Investigators: Off-duty Vancouver officer was shot by Clark County sheriff’s deputy

BATTLE GROUND — An investigation into the shooting death of an off-duty Vancouver police officer determined that Officer Donald Sahota was fatally shot by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy within seconds of the deputy’s arrival at Sahota’s Battle Ground home Saturday.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team released its initial findings in a statement late Sunday evening. The statement detailed a series of events that began with an armed robbery at a Vancouver gas station and ended with the shooting in Sahota’s driveway.

It began at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, when police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Chevron station at 9810 N.E. 117th Ave. in the Brush Prairie area. A 911 caller told authorities a man in his early 20s robbed the station at gunpoint before fleeing with several hundred dollars in a dark-colored Mercedes sedan, according to the statement.

Twelve minutes later, police intercepted the Mercedes, which they determined to be stolen, on northbound Interstate 205. The driver of the car failed to stop and eluded pursuing officers for several miles onto northbound Interstate 5 before taking an exit toward Battle Ground, according to the statement.

Officers assisting in the pursuit used spike strips to immobilize the car and the driver jumped out and ran away, the statement said.

As officers worked to contain the fleeing suspect, a woman called 911 reporting a man had pounded on her family’s front door asking for help because he’d just been involved in a collision. The man matched the description of the robbery suspect, the statement said.

The woman told 911 dispatch her husband, Sahota, 52, was an off-duty officer with the Vancouver Police Department and he had armed himself and gone into the driveway to detain the man for responding officers, the statement said.

During that encounter, the man became aggressive and started fighting with Sahota while his wife was still on the phone with 911, according to the statement. Sahota lost control of his firearm and was stabbed several times before the man broke free and began running toward Sahota’s house.

Sahota had regained control of his firearm and was running after the man, who was still armed with the knife he used to stab Sahota and trying to enter the home — when deputies arrived, the statement said.

“Within seconds of responding law enforcement officers arriving on scene, one Clark County Deputy Sheriff fired several rounds from a rifle striking the off-duty officer,” the statement said. “The off-duty officer/homeowner collapsed on his front porch before responding officers were able to determine he was the homeowner and not the alleged robbery suspect.”

Officers attempted to provide emergency trauma care for Sahota, but they could not stabilize his condition, according to the statement. A cause of death has not been determined.

The suspect in the robbery and pursuit was taken into custody without further incident, the statement said.

The investigation of the use of force by the Clark County deputy sheriff is being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, in accordance with the Law Enforcement Training and Community Safety Act.

Sahota is survived by his wife and two children. The Vancouver Police Department hired Sahota in April 2014. He worked in patrol, served as an emergency vehicle operations instructor and an armorer, and was most recently assigned to the training unit, according to the Vancouver release. Before that, he worked as a police officer for the Gresham (Ore.) Police Department and Port of Portland Police Department.

