Intel touts water conservation milestone

Intel has hit a major milestone in reducing its water use, saying that it now restores more freshwater than it consumes in three countries.

In the United States, Costa Rica and India, the chipmaker reports it’s now “net positive” for water being used in manufacturing.

Manufacturing computer chips requires billions of gallons of water each year. Intel technicians use the ultra-purified water to clean the chips at a microscopic level as they’re being built to avoid contamination that could render them useless.

That means Intel is often one of the largest water users in regions where it operates factories, including Hillsboro, where it in 2017 used more than 2 billion gallons and was the largest municipal water user by far.

Intel was the first major tech company to announce a water restoration goal in 2017. It hasn’t yet reached its 2030 target to become globally net-positive for water restoration, but Monday’s announcement suggests it’s made significant headway.

Much of the progress comes from Intel’s on-site water treatment facilities. Some of the water used in chip production can be reused for other purposes. Other wastewater can be cleaned and returned to the local water system. (Intel’s latest expansion in Hillsboro included a $600 million water recycling facility partially financed by $150 million in state and local bonds.)

That’s not possible for all of the water it uses, though, including the water that evaporates and is discharged as steam from Intel’s factories.

So the company has also taken on water restoration projects to offset the difference.

These projects are often intended to improve local access to water and water retainment. In Oregon, Intel has seven active projects working with nonprofit environmental organizations to restore water in areas that had succumbed to bad infrastructure or climate change.

“Our expertise is not restoring rivers, so we really want to work with these local nonprofits who can have that expertise and know what to do,” said Chelsea Hughes, an Intel spokesperson.

Intel is currently working with the Clean Water Institute to restore damaged levees and pumps at Wapato Lake, along the Tualatin River. The project will increase the water stored in the lake, which is used for drinking water and farm irrigation, Hughes said.

In 2021, Intel used 16 billions gallons of water globally. Through its conservation efforts, 13.1 billion gallons of that water was reclaimed as freshwater.

The company’s plans to expand, building two new factories in the United States and one in Germany, won’t set it back, Hughes said. They will include many of the same conservation practices.