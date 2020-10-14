Inslee's infested apples rounded up

Infested apples Gov. Jay Inslee brought to Central and Eastern Washington last month in a goodwill gesture gone bad have been rounded up and destroyed.

Steve Van Vleet, a Washington State University extension specialist who helped track down the fruit infested with apple maggots, said three containers with a total of 100 to 150 apples had been collected in Malden, Bridgeport and Omak.

The apples were put into plastic bags, mashed up and left in the sun to heat up as a way of killing the larvae inside the fruit, Van Vleet said. He only knows of one apple that wasn't collected by extension specialists or the Chelan-Douglas Horticulture Pest and Disease Board.

That apple was in the possession of someone who recognized it was infested, called him to report the problem and knew how to dispose of it, Van Vleet said.

"They are all taken care of," he said.

Inslee brought boxes of apples with him when he visited communities in Whitman, Douglas and Chelan Counties that had experienced devastating wildfires early last month. He said he and his wife Trudy had picked them from a tree in the yard of the governor's mansion and brought them as a gesture of comfort to the communities.