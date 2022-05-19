Inslee taps former judge to lead new agency investigating police use of deadly force

Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed a former federal prosecutor and King County Superior Court judge to lead the new Office of Independent Investigations, which was formed by the Washington Legislature to probe shootings by police statewide.

Roger Rogoff was recommended for the post after a national search by an advisory board of 11 people, chosen by Inslee last year, that included county prosecutors, police trainers, defense attorneys, police reformers, experienced investigators and the father of a victim of police violence.

The office is the first of its kind in the country, and Inslee believes it will be a model for other states.

Intent language passed with the measure creating the agency said the office was needed to address “an outpouring of frustration, anger, and demand for change from many members of the public over the deaths of people of color resulting from encounters with police.”

“The most recent deaths in the United States and within Washington are a call to lead our state to a new system for investigating deaths and other serious incidents involving law enforcement officers,” the measure says.

Inslee pointed to Rogoff’s varied legal career — in which he’s served as a prosecutor, judge and defense attorney — while announcing Rogoff as the office’s first director during a news conference Wednesday.

Rogoff, 53, will leave a job as a Microsoft global security consultant to head the new office, which has a biennial budget of $24.1 million and eventually will employ 80 people.

The formation of the office is in its nascent stages, and Rogoff will be responsible for setting up and managing a series of six regional teams — similar to the multiagency task forces that currently investigate police uses of deadly force — that are composed of independent investigators who will present their findings to local prosecutors.

The difference is that the teams will not be made up of police officers, although Rogoff acknowledged that some former detectives may be needed early on to bring their expertise to the office.

“We will shed that as much as possible as we go forward,” he told The Seattle Times. “We plan to produce and create our own investigators” without any ties to the agencies and officers they will investigate.

“What we want is people who don’t care if an officer is charged or not,” he said. “The appearance of fairness, for all involved, needs to happen.”

The current system involves teams of detectives from surrounding law enforcement agencies, often with ties to the involved officers’ department, raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

“We will eventually replace those teams,” Rogoff said.

It’s rare for police officers to face charges for killing people. In addition to creating the Office of Independent Investigations, the Legislature has implemented significant reforms, including mandating de-escalation, requiring officers to intervene when a colleague acts inappropriately, and changing deadly-force laws to make it easier to charge officers who act recklessly or negligently.

Four officers currently are facing homicide charges in Washington from incidents that occurred after the passage of I-940, a citizens initiative that changed police deadly-force laws. Auburn Officer Jeffrey Nelson is facing charges of second-degree murder and assault in the death of Jesse Sarey in May 2019, and Tacoma Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine are charged in the death of Manuel Ellis in March 2020. Burbank and Collins are facing second-degree murder charges; Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

