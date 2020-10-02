Inslee calls for 'hard look' at Boeing tax breaks

"It's time to look at how we strengthen that partnership and support each other through this. I do not see this as a time for division," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, a Democrat.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said Washington needed to be "the most business-friendly state in the country ... It's not a time for division. What our community needs is hope."

Asked about their comments, Inslee said he shares the local officials' goals of strengthening aerospace manufacturing. But he called the rethinking of the tax breaks a matter of fairness.

"To anyone who suggests it is divisive, I would suggest it is responsible," Inslee said. He said Boeing shouldn't be able to yank jobs out of the state after benefitting from special treatment for years without expecting consequences. "We just can't roll over and play dead here."

He said a proposal related to Boeing taxes could be part of his next budget plan, due in December.

At Boeing's request, one of its major tax breaks -- a vastly reduced business and occupation (B&O) tax rate -- was rescinded this year by Inslee and the Legislature to help the company avoid costly European tariffs.