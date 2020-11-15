Inslee announces return to tough COVID rules statewide

Gov. Jay Inslee Sunday announced a four-week statewide set of restrictions, some to begin late Monday, in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus in Washington and across the country.

The new restrictions come as Washington sees consistent increasing daily case counts, with over 2,000 cases a day over the weekend and average cases in the state doubling over the past two weeks.

“This spike puts us in a more dangerous a position as we were in March,” Inslee said during a press conference Sunday. “And it means, unfortunately, the time has come to reinstate restrictions on activities statewide to preserve the public’s well-being, and to save lives. These were very difficult decisions that have very real consequences to people’s livelihoods. I recognize that and don’t take those impacts lightly, but we must act now and act quickly to slow the spread of this disease.”

The restrictions are statewide and will take effect Monday, Nov.16 at 11:59 p,m, and will remain in effect until Monday, Dec. 14. The new modified restrictions on restaurants will take effect Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m..