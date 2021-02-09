In the Area
A Longview woman turned herself in to Kelso police Wednesday after the agency completed its investigation into a June fatal crash, according t…
Longview police arrested a Toutle man and charged a second person, as suspects in the theft of three angus cows in May.
Cowlitz COVID-19 vaccine providers administered 90% of doses received; Cowlitz site could open this week
Cowlitz County providers had administered nearly 90% of the COVID-19 doses they received as of Thursday, above the state’s 72.2%, according to…
The Bud Clary Auto Group is buying its biggest Longview rival, Columbia Ford, the owners of the two auto dealer giants announced Friday in a j…
State health officials Thursday said Washington has made progress in COVID-19 vaccination and has the capacity to administer 45,000 vaccines d…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Longview police ended a car chase Tuesday with no injuries and plan to charge the suspect, who is hospitalized, with attempting to elude a summons.
COVID-19 activity in Cowlitz County appears to have plateaued in the last couple weeks but remains at a high level while much of the state rep…
A two-car accident on Spirit Lake Highway Saturday, Feb. 6 sent seven people to the hospital, including one infant and three children.