In 3rd District's only debate, Beutler and Long move towards middle

The two candidates also agreed that scientists need to be listened to and that man-made climate change is a threat. “I believe that climate change is real, I believe in the science,” said Herrera Beutler.

Long challenged her opponent to reject campaign contributions from fossil fuel companies and from pharmaceutical companies, saying they influence her votes in Congress. She said the incumbent’s comment don’t match her voting record of being solid Trump supporter.

Herrera Beutler worked hard to identify ways in which she differed from President Donald Trump, who continues to sag in national and regional polls in his reelection campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden.

She pointed out numerous efforts she has made to join bipartisan bills in the House.

Herrera Beutler accused Long as someone who is “not for individual opportunity — who wants the federal government to run your life and spend your money the way she thinks it should.”

Long said she isn’t the radical that Herrera Beutler paints her to be. Herrera Beutler, she said, is “somebody who lies about my record to deflect attention from her own terrible record.”