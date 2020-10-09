In 3rd District's only debate, Beutler and Long move towards middle

“Facing off” via Zoom on community television, 3rd Congressional District incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democratic challenger Carolyn Long each distanced herself from her political base and veered towards the center.
At the same time, in a virtual event broadcast live and archived on LVTV community television in Kelso and on similar channels across the sprawling district, each woman tried to label her opponent as radical and dangerous.
The hour-long event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
The candidates’ responses left them nearly agreeing on a wide range of issues, from climate change to racism to protecting first amendment rights of demonstrators, as they both reached out to independent and the remaining undecided voters.
Beutler joined Long in soundly rejecting racism and radical white supremacists. “I believe racial injustice is real, and it’s something we have to root out and push back.”
Long countered that “our members of Congress need to stand up to the President, by calling his actions to account.” She accused Beutler and her Republican colleagues of having “enabled this administration... enabled white supremacy.”
She was criticized by her GOP opponent for accepting the endorsement of groups that advocate defunding police departments.
The two candidates also agreed that scientists need to be listened to and that man-made climate change is a threat. “I believe that climate change is real, I believe in the science,” said Herrera Beutler.
Long challenged her opponent to reject campaign contributions from fossil fuel companies and from pharmaceutical companies, saying they influence her votes in Congress. She said the incumbent’s comment don’t match her voting record of being solid Trump supporter.
Herrera Beutler worked hard to identify ways in which she differed from President Donald Trump, who continues to sag in national and regional polls in his reelection campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden.
She pointed out numerous efforts she has made to join bipartisan bills in the House.
Herrera Beutler accused Long as someone who is “not for individual opportunity — who wants the federal government to run your life and spend your money the way she thinks it should.”
Long said she isn’t the radical that Herrera Beutler paints her to be. Herrera Beutler, she said, is “somebody who lies about my record to deflect attention from her own terrible record.”
Herrera Beutler is riding the crest of a 55% August primary vote, which saw Long secure less than 41%. Herrera Beutler is seeking reelection to her sixth term in the House of Representatives.
In Cowlitz County, Herrera Beutler led Long 59.3% to 36.5% in August. In contrast to many GOP representatives seeking reelection in a problematic pandemic period, the Battleground Republican’s support has grown since 2018, when she defeated Long by a 53%-47% margin in a general election that saw Democrats regain control of the House.
Long, a professor at Washington State University Vancouver, announced her second campaign for Congress in July 2019.
Herrera Beutler has repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, for example. Friday she promised to support health insurance coverage of pre-existing conditions, a basic component of the act.
Washington’s 3rd Congressional District encompasses Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties and part of Thurston County.
Friday’s hour-long question-and-answer format was the only head-to-head confrontation between the two this election season, albeit via Zoom. The pair each answered 11 questions compiled by the League of Women Voters and posed by regional journalists, including Barry Holtzclaw, editor of The Daily News.
