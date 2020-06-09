Ilwaco Girls Golf: Lady Fish left untested on links

Coach: Bob Enos (11th year)
2019 Record: N/A (2 State participants)
Total Golfers: 4
Seniors: 1
Golf, as a game you attempt to tame, is a different sort of beast from the rest of the usual suspects.
Just ask Bob Enos. The golf coach from Ilwaco seems to have coached most of the prep sports that are offered at one time or another over the last forty years. More often than not, though, he was coaching two or three per year.
“I’ve coached football, basketball, and baseball and when I took over golf it was just strange,” Enos noted. “You show up. You hit a few balls to get loosened up, just like any other sport, but there’s lots of time to banter at the course or in the van.”
But there’s another component at play on the course.
Golf is a notoriously difficult pursuit that leaves even the best players frustrated and questioning their decision making skills on a regular basis. For amateurs in their first throes of competition, the learning curve can be particularly steep.
“You get a relationship with them a lot quicker because golf can be pretty humbling,” Enos added. “Anything that they need help with they’re asking for advice and for feedback. It’s a pretty intimate sport because you get to know everybody.”
This year the Ilwaco girls golf team featured four players, including a pair of returning State participants.
Faith Richardson, an All-League golfer in 2019, was the only senior on the team and was in line to be a four-year varsity letter recipient. Richardson, the goalie for the soccer team, was also looking to get back to the State tournament after an appearance in her junior campaign.
“She’d worked so hard and last year she made it to State and that was the crowning achievement for her,” Enos said. “She was so excited for this year. She had that mental aspect that, ‘I can do this.’ She was one that we were pretty disappointed that she didn’t get to play this year.”
Gabby Bell, a sophomore, was Ilwaco’s other All-League representative and participant at the State tournament last year. As a freshman she managed to make the cut and finished 44th on the leaderboard.
“She actually made the cut and played both days. I was excited to see what we’d get out of her,” Enos added. “She plays three sports but she works hard when she can.”
The Fishermen were also hoping for big seasons from Maggie Jacobson, a junior with two varsity letters before the season that wasn’t, and Zoey Zuern, a freshman with a polish on her game that defies her years.
Enos said that Zuern had the potential to burst onto the 2B golfing scene in a big way.
“She looked to have as much potential as any girl we’ve had here,” Enos said. “Basically since last summer she’d played four days a week on her own or worked on different aspects of her game.”
While Ilwaco competes in the Southwest Washington B League, they compete in the 1A tournament come State time. This year the Fish bonkers were hoping to send a fleet of their own to crash the course.
“We thought possibly that all four of our girls could qualify for State,” Enos said.
