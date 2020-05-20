Ilani will reopen May 28

The Cowlitz Tribe’s ilani casino resort will reopen for business at noon on May 28, tribal officials said Monday evening.

The casino and entertainment venue announced on March 16 that it would close for the remainder of the month due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The closure was extended, and ilani president and general manager Kara Fox-LaRose said the casino would base its operations on guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee. The nearby Cowlitz Crossing gas station and convenience store have remained open.

In a Monday press release, ilani officials stated that the casino would resume operations with enhanced safety protocols in place, including reduced and distanced seating at all restaurants, temperature checks for all guests at the entrances, face masks for team members and frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces.

Some game machines will be shut down to encourage greater physical distance between patrons, and Plexiglas barriers will be installed at key locations, including the table games.

“We are optimistic that we can help the community maintain its momentum flattening the curve while implementing enhanced health protocols that safely allow our employees and guests to reconnect with all that ilani has to offer,” Fox-LaRose said in a statement.