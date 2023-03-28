As a five-sport varsity athlete whose Washougal High School career is winding down, Chloe Johnson knows the powerful impact Washougal School District sports have had on her.

"As they say," said Johnson, a senior who's competed in basketball, cross country, fast pitch, slow pitch and track and field for the Panthers, "it's student before athlete, but I'm a good student because I'm an athlete."

So it's no surprise she and so many of her teenage peers were stunned to learn what the district plans to do if voters once again reject two replacement levies next month.

The district's 2023-2024 budget reduction plan calls for eliminating 244 staff positions to make up for a 20 percent decline in revenue in 2024, plus cutting approximately $7 million in other projects and services.

Among those cuts is the extracurricular bombshell: eliminating all 155 sports coaches and club advisers as part of the staff reductions.

No coaches means no sports. No advisers means no clubs.

At first, Johnson said, "100 percent, I thought it was a joke. It was the most ridiculous thing I had ever heard."

The district, however, is serious. A double-levy failure could lead to a historic decision by Washougal officials: dropping all athletics at Class 2A Washougal High and Canyon Creek and Jemtegaard middle schools.

Washougal schools aren't alone in lack-of-levy reduction possibilities. Woodland Public Schools estimates if voters again fail to approve its EP&O levy, it needs to cut an estimated $3 million for next school year. Major cuts in sports include eliminating middle school sports, bus transportation for high school athletics, and all "C" teams at Woodland High.

Both districts' levies will be on the April 25 ballots for their voters. If voters reject the levies again, state law prevents districts from running levies a third time in the same calendar year.

Levy dollars, athletics

It's almost unheard of for a high school to drop athletics, yet extracurricular activities rise to the top to be cut since they're 100 percent levy funded, and receive zero dollars from the state.

Levy dollars close the gap between the basic education funding provided by the state and a district's current operating budget. That enables districts to supply a variety of class electives, supply technology, maintain facilities, and provide staff to enhance learning experiences and coach athletics and activities.

At Washougal, its three-year levy funds $837,833 for athletics districtwide, said district spokesperson Les Brown. That includes about $717,000 in coaching salaries and equipment, plus an additional $119,000 in transportation costs, he added.

Washougal might be the latest district to have athletics on the chopping block, but three years ago, another district sat in a dire situation.

In 2020, the Centralia School District in Lewis County suffered a double-levy failure, and initially announced sports wouldn't occur in what turned out to be the condensed sports seasons in 2021 for all high schools in Washington because of COVID-19.

However, coaches stepped up and volunteered to go unpaid, said Jeremy Thibault, Centralia's football coach from 2017 through the fall of 2021. Also, fundraising and donations allowed the district to fund high schools' sub-varsity sports and middle school athletics that school year.

Plus, there was more, Thibault said.

"And thankfully, my football booster (club) and baseball and basketball had large enough boosters to cover travel and insurance," Thibault told The Columbian.

Dave Hajek, a longtime history teacher at Washougal High and head coach of the Panthers' football and track and field programs, hopes it doesn't have to come to that. Hajek coaches two major sports that draw the most participation schoolwide, and was quick to answer what possibly dropping all extracurricular activities could do to the district's lone high school.

"It would kill the school," Hajek said.

Hajek began teaching at his alma mater in 1994. He's watched the high school transform not only in student enrollment and extracurricular participation numbers over the years, but also seen a boost in overall success. Just in the last four years, girls basketball captured its first state title and football made two state playoffs appearances. Last fall, it won its first league title in 23 years.

From music and drama to clubs and sports, Hajek said what happens outside the classroom is the heart of a high school.

"It's a great resource for kids to feel like they're not just going to learn something, but they could be a part of something," he said. "I think as we get older, we lose how important it is to be involved and to be part of something bigger than us.

"That's what high school is about."

'This is their future'

At Woodland, district athletic director Paul Huddleston has spent several weeks targeting the communities' youth families to get the word out about the replacement levy that funds 100 percent of the district's extracurricular activities. Like Washougal, Woodland also had a low voter turnout in February.

"This is their future," Huddleston said.

Huddleston oversees athletics at the district's lone high school and middle school. Dropping all 11 middle school sports for seventh- and eighth-graders directly impacts Woodland High since that's its lone feeder program. Huddleston said Woodland's coaching model is that high school head coaches are directors of their programs — from youth through high school.

"We rely on those programs to hook our kids, get them to love the game, but also just get them exposed and build relationships with our coaching staffs at the high school," he said.

"Can you imagine not having that connection at all?"

Losing middle school sports is just part of the projected cuts for athletics, should April's replacement levy fail again. Others include eliminating the high school's C teams (which are third-tier teams below varsity and junior varsity), bus transportation for sports, and reducing Huddleston's AD position to part time.

This school year, Woodland produced C teams in volleyball, and boys and girls basketball programs. Since many freshmen start their high school careers on C teams, that potentially means three consecutive years without education-based athletics for many students.

Huddleston said that could create an "elitist atmosphere" where families who can afford their child to play on club teams will do so.

"There's going to just be a small group that will continue to do things on the side," he said, "but the opportunities that have been there for all our kids will no longer be here."