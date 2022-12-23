Husky helpers: Football players wrap Christmas presents for WA families

The secret, she said, isn't money.

It's time.

That's what Jacquie Vaughn has learned in 10-plus years volunteering for The Forgotten Children's Fund, an organization that delivers Christmas presents to underprivileged children and families across Western Washington. Each December, she drives nightly from her home in Monroe to a donated warehouse — appropriately labeled "Santa's Workshop" — to wrap gifts alongside a fleet of fellow volunteers.

And, in this case, five Husky football players.

On Dec. 8, Washington wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, edge Bralen Trice, left tackle Troy Fautanu and linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala stood at individual tables inside a Kent warehouse alongside a stack of presents. Fautanu — a merry, 312-pound mauler in a Bass Pro Shops hat — mumbled the words to "White Christmas" while struggling to wrap a Star Wars Monopoly board.

"I've seen my mom do this for years, and I guess I just never really paid attention," he joked. "All I really cared about was what was inside the wrappings. But here we are."

There they were — in a room designated "Wrapping Area" by a green and red sign, cutting and taping and tying. An additional 13 volunteers wrapped and organized presents in the warehouse hangar, besides shelves of basketballs and board games and toy Tyrannosaurus Rexes, organized by age.

"This is the cutest one!" Tuputala said, cradling a tiny teddy bear.

Founded in 1976, The Forgotten Children's Fund provides 25,000 gifts — including 500 bicycles — for 800 families across King, Lewis, Skagit, Island, Snohomish, Whatcom and Chelan Counties every year. On Christmas Eve, 30 to 35 volunteer Santas — with three to four "elves" apiece — deliver presents to the families, which either applied or were nominated to participate.

This, in every sense, is a volunteer effort — with Microsoft shuttles volunteered to transport volunteer Santas, and a volunteered warehouse (donated by real estate company Prologis) hosting gift-wrappers galore.

"It's not just money that makes this organization run. It's time," said Vaughn, sporting flowing silver hair and a Kraken sweatshirt. "Kids want wrapped gifts. They don't just want toys. Christmas is about the wrapping, also. We need the volunteers to come in here and wrap, and that's worth as much, if not more, than that dollar that people put into it."

Which is what Vaughn told Odunze, McMillan, Trice, Fautanu and Tuputala when she thanked them for their time with tears in her eyes.

Yes, it was finals week at Washington. And yes, the Huskies had an Alamo Bowl date with Texas still on their slate. And yes, Odunze, McMillan, Fautanu and Trice were all considered possible NFL draft picks.

They didn't need to drive an hour on a Thursday night, just to struggle to tie string to a stranger's present.

For Tuputala, it was a 12-year-old boy named Christian. For Odunze, it was Emmanuel.

"We were all kids once. We all know how exciting it was," Tuputala said, when asked why he participated in the event, which was organized by UW collective Montlake Futures. "Christmas is my favorite holiday. It's a great time for family. But just giving back to the kids, seeing smiles on their faces, having a loving vibe and energy, that's why I'm here."

Added Odunze: "If Emmanuel's reading this, I hope you liked all your gifts and how I wrapped them. It was a pleasure."

That's for sure. With a growing grin, Odunze admired his handiwork — a box neatly wrapped with silver paper ... and no noticeable tape.

"No tape marks!" he shouted. "No tape marks!"

Odunze, of course, recorded 70 catches for 1,088 yards and eight total touchdowns in 11 games this fall. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for his on-field performance.

But in the warehouse, he made history.

"I've been here 25 years," an astonished volunteer said. "I've never seen somebody hide the tape."

This evening was filled with firsts. After wrapping and packaging the assorted presents, a football (or futbol?) game broke out. McMillan — the makeshift quarterback — threw a soccer ball to Odunze on a designed out route, past Fautanu's outstretched fingers. The imaginary touchdown tickled McMillan.

But it wasn't what made his day.

"Just seeing the situation and everything [The Forgotten Children's Fund] is about. ... I was at home and found myself grateful today and realized I could change someone else's day and put a smile on a kid's face," said McMillan, who announced Thursday that he'll return for a fourth season in 2023.

The Husky helpers made Jacquie Vaughn's day, too.

Even if she didn't know them.

"I don't have any connection to [UW football] and didn't go to the college," she said. "I know the ladies who volunteer here and work here and they said, 'These are some of the guys from the UW football team.' Well, they need to know that somebody else appreciates this. Hopefully it helps enlighten people that it's not just that dollar that makes a difference."