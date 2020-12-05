Huskies run out of time in 31-26 loss to Stanford

This time around the punches kept coming, and UW didn’t quite have enough juice for one final second-half haymaker in a 31-26 loss to Stanford.
For the second straight week, Washington dug itself a three-possession hole in the first two quarters. For the second straight week, the Huskies started to figure things out in the second half.
Two touchdowns and a defensive stop made it close. With 10:05 left in the fourth quarter, Trent McDuffie forced a fumble, and Edefuan Ulofoshio returned it all the way to the Stanford 10-yard line.
And for the second straight week, the Huskies got the ball into the end zone on their final drive. Trailing 31-23, Dylan Morris faked the handoff before finding Ty Jones in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown that put the Dawgs just a two-point conversion away from a tie ballgame.
That would have been the case, at least, but for a small piece of yellow cloth in the backfield.
“I thought it was a touchdown initially.” Jones said. “Then I looked back and saw the flag.”
A holding call on left guard Ulumoo Ale set the Huskies behind the chains. A play later, another penalty — this time on left tackle Jaxson Kirkland — made it third-and-goal from the 29-yard line. UW couldn’t undo those losses and settled for a field goal to make it 31-26 with 7:47 remaining. And then they never saw the football again.
Stanford got the ball back and managed to convert a critical third-and-10 as the clock ticked down. Then, the Cardinal moved the sticks again. Later in the drive, Stanford converted a third-and-11. Facing a third-and-4 deep in its own territory, the UW defense finally stopped the Cardinal short — but barely and after a long review.
But it mattered not as Stanford came back out and put the game away easily with a dive on fourth down.
It was a fitting end to the day for the UW defense, which never figured out how to get off the field, until it was too late.
“We can play way better than that,” first-year head coach Jimmy Lake said. “We left a lot out there. If we come out there and play the way we know we should be able to play from the opening minute, we probably would have had a different outcome.”
In the Huskies’ three previous meetings with the Cardinal, Washington had allowed Stanford a 50% conversion rate on third downs. That number got even worse Saturday afternoon, by a whole lot.
Stanford converted each of its first six third downs. It failed on its seventh, but followed that with a fourth-down conversion.
Out of halftime, it didn’t get that much better.
Washington’s defense didn’t get off the field without allowing points until Stanford’s sixth possession, with under a minute remaining in the third quarter. But that stop, combined with the forced fumble, put the offense in a position to complete the comeback.
“It feels like a missed opportunity, to be honest with you,” sophomore linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said. “Because I know the defense we can be, and we showed it in the second half, but it doesn’t really matter if we give up 24 (points) in the first and put our offense in a hole or we’re trying to play catch up.”
The Cardinal finished 10-for-13 on third down conversions, including going 3-for-3 on third downs with 9 yards or longer to go. Of those three stops by the Huskies, two were immediately followed by a fourth-down conversion. In the end, Stanford ended up scoring on third-down plays as many times as it failed to reach the line to gain.
“We’re not used to doing that here, and that needs to get changed in a hurry,” Lake said. “We’re better than that, and we should have cut into the conversion rate. There’s no way they should be able to go 10-of-13.”
Stanford running back Austin Jones gashed the Huskies to the tune of 138 yards on the ground, along with two touchdowns.
“We need to do a better job on the run,” Ulofoshio said. “That means tackling, that means striking, that means everything. We just have to be more aggressive.”
Davis Mills was effective and efficient for the Cardinal, going 20-for-30 for 252 yards — eight of those completions came on third down, for 133 combined yards.
Meanwhile, the UW offense looked about as bad as it did in last week’s first half, racking up just 54 rushing yards — 30 of which came from Morris.
But while the offense pulled off a similar turnaround to the one from last week by scoring on all four of its second-half possessions, the defense couldn’t keep the Cardinal out of the end zone on their first drive of the third quarter, and couldn’t get the ball back at the end of the game when it mattered most.
“If we make even half of those plays right there, our offense has got more opportunities to go down and score, and obviously we keep points off the board if we stop half of those drives,” Lake said.
Morris finished the game 15-for-23 for 254 yards, adding 36 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Sean McGrew led the Huskies on the ground with 65 yards on 16 carries and a pair of touchdowns. For the second straight game, Richard Newton suited up but didn’t play.
On the outside, UW played the game with a shorthanded wide receiver corps. Neither Terrell Bynum — who left last week’s game with an injury — nor Puka Nacua suited up for the Huskies. In their absence, true freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan stepped up into starting roles. Odunze finished with a team-high five catches and 69 yards.
The Huskies are slated to play Oregon in Eugene next week.
