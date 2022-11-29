Huskies come back to down crosstown rival Seattle U 77-66

At some point, the Washington men's basketball team's dominance over Seattle University will come to an end, but not this year.

The Huskies recovered from another halftime deficit and ran away in the second half amid a flurry of highlight dunks and a disruptive defensive effort for a 77-66 nonconference victory at Alaska Airlines Arena that extended their winning streak to 18 in a row in the neighborhood rivalry.

Truth be told, the crosstown matchup hasn't been much of a rivalry since the Jimmy Carter administration.

Seattle U's last win against UW was in 1978 and Keion Brooks Jr., who scored a game-high 20 points, made sure the Huskies continued to control the series that began in 1953.

To fend off the WAC challenger, Washington needed to curtail Seattle U's lethal perimeter attack that fueled an offense averaging 88.6 points per game and ranked 10th nationally.

"The hardest thing for a zone defense is when you put four, five shooters on the perimeter," coach Mike Hopkins said. "It spaces you out. You use a lot of energy. People think the zone is a little league baseball defense. ... They swing and hope that they miss.

"No, you got to force them to miss. You got to make them uncomfortable. There are rotations. Their coach, [Chris] Victor, does a really good job spacing them out. I've been doing this a long time, and they got the most premier shooter in the country in Cameron Tyson. I thought our guys did a good job for the most part of finding him and making sure he wasn't getting quality looks."

At the other end, the Huskies flexed their muscle inside and received stellar performances from centers Braxton Meah (career-high 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting and seven rebounds) and backup Franck Kepnang (eight points and six rebounds).

"Sometimes they're interchangeable, but when you got both of them in there at the same time defenses have to respect the paint," UW guard Cole Bajema said. "They are forces down there."

Seattle U converted 10 of 40 three-pointers while Washington was 3 of 13. However, the Huskies outscored the Redhawks 40-18 in the paint.

SU had great difficulty solving UW's multiple defensive zone schemes and attempted just eight free throws. Meanwhile, the Huskies repeatedly attacked the middle, which stressed Seattle U's soft defense.

Washington converted 22 of 26 free throws — both season highs.

"We knew we had the size advantage," Brooks said. "Styles make fights. They wanted to shoot a lot of threes, which they are a good shooting team, and we knew we had the advantage inside. Whose will was going to win? Getting to the line and getting to the paint, we imposed our will on them.

"It's easier to make some layups (and free throws) than it is a lot of 3s. You got to tip your hat off to them. They got some good looks and they didn't fall, but that's how the game goes sometimes."

The previously unbeaten Redhawks (5-1) had every reason to believe this would be the year they snapped their 44-year losing streak after crushing their first five opponents by an average margin of 25 points.

SU also received a bit of boost when senior forward Riley Grigsby, a preseason all-WAC selection, came off the bench early in the first half after missing the previous three games due to plantar fasciitis.

Washington (6-1) also entered Monday's game with a huge surge momentum following a pair of wins last week to capture the Wooden Legacy title.

"We scouted them and saw that they were a good team and team that should be respected," Brooks said. "Cameron Tyson is leading the country in scoring. You have to get up for a game like that. Guarding him was a challenge. He made some tough shots tonight. He's a really good player. It's not hard to get up for a game like that because they're a really good team."

The start couldn't have gone any better for the Huskies, who converted four of their first five shots and led 10-0 with 17:48 left in the first half.

Washington pushed its advantage to 12 points (23-11) at the 10:14 mark. But Seattle U roared back after Redhawks guard Seyi Reiley blocked Bajema's dunk attempt and drew a technical foul for an outburst of emotion.

"It's crosstown rivalry," said Bajema, who finished with 14 points, including three dunks. "Everyone wants the bragging rights of beating each other. A couple of guys [for Seattle U] we've known each other for a while just playing against each other in high school and whatnot. It's great for the city. It's fun to compete against them. It was a good hard-fought matchup."

The Redhawks controlled the remainder of the first half and used a 29-15 run to take a 40-38 lead into halftime.

"They fought harder than us in the first half, and we had to match their fight," Brooks said. "That's all it really came down to. ... There were just some plays where they wanted the ball more than us and it showed, and that's why they were able to go on that run to end the first half. We knew we had to come out in the second half with a lot of fight and a lot of energy because they weren't going to go away."

The Huskies were down 50-44 when Jamal Bey drove to the rim and forced up a contested layup before consecutive SU turnovers resulted in dunks by Bajema and Brooks that knotted the score at 50-50 with 14:29 left.

On the ensuing possession, Brooks put Washington back on top at 52-50 with a couple of free throws.

Following a Tyson three-pointer, Hopkins turned to a big lineup featuring Meah and Kepnang that sparked a decisive 14-0 run and a 66-53 lead.

"We still need to get better," Hopkins said when asked about the Meah-Kepnang pairing. "I feel like they were open three, four times, and we just couldn't find them. That's also confidence in the passing. A bad shot is better than a good turnover. Those guys have got to go and be big.

"In the second half, they played big and not played small. They were playing in front of the rim. They were going on the glass. They were competing. I thought the game changed when we put the two big guys in together. It was a 1-point game. We were trying to get some momentum and they came in. We were worried a little bit about Franck because he hasn't had a lot of reps there. ... But their energy and their size got us that 6-point lead, and we didn't look back."

The Huskies outshot the Redhawks 58.3% to 27.3% in the second half, which included nine dunks, while outscoring SU 39-26.

Bey scored 10 points for Washington, which travels to Oregon State on Thursday for its Pac-12 opener.

Tyson finished with 18 points, which was 10 fewer, than his season average. Seattle U, which hosts Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena, received 15 points from Alex Schumacher while Viktor Rajkovic and Grigsby each had 10.