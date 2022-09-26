How the Portland Thorns can secure the NWSL shield

The Portland Thorns sit atop a crowded NWSL table with one match remaining in the regular season. The 2021 winners of the NWSL shield have a chance to repeat the feat this season, and they’re seeking an opportunity to secure a first round bye and home field in the playoff semifinals, as well.

Here is how the Thorns (10-3-8, 38 points) can capture the shield on Saturday:

WIN VS. GOTHAM

The simplest path for Portland to secure the top record in the league is to win its final game. If the Thorns do that, nobody will be able to catch them on points (41) and the shield is theirs.

NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-17-0, 12 points), which has lost a record 12 consecutive games, is the worst team in the NWSL by a significant margin. Portland just has to show up and play decently well on the road and it will win by multiple goals. The Thorns beat Gotham 5-0 the last time they played in Portland, handing the club the first defeat of its lengthy losing streak.

TIE VS. GOTHAM

If the Thorns slip up and play to a draw against Gotham, it would open up the shield race to the surging OL Reign. A Portland-Gotham draw and a Reign win against Orlando would give the shield to the Reign.

For Portland to hang on to the shield in the case of a tie with Gotham, it would need the Reign to tie or lose to Orlando. No other team can surpass the Thorns in this scenario, including the Kansas City Current, who can reach 39 points but would lose the goal differential tiebreaker to Portland.

That means Portland is guaranteed a top-two seed with a tie — which would jeopardize the shield but not a first round bye and hosting a playoff semifinal. Right now, Portland has a league-best goal differential of +25. Nobody is catching that. The next best is North Carolina at +13.

LOSE VS. GOTHAM

In the highly — highly — unlikely scenario the Thorns somehow lose to a Gotham team with a goal differential that is 55 goals worse than theirs, they can still win the shield. They’ll just need more help.

The OL Reign and the Kansas City Current would need to either tie or lose their final games in that scenario. The only chance San Diego has at the shield, in the event of a stunning Thorns loss, would be if Portland loses 7-0 and the Wave beat North Carolina 7-0. Both games would set the NWSL record for margin of victory.

Back to Portland: if the Thorns do lose and both OL Reign and Kansas City win, they’ll be bumped out of a top-two spot and end up the three seed. While they’d host the six seed in the first round in that scenario, they would have to go on the road to face Kansas City in the semifinals.

WHAT ARE THE TIEBREAKERS?

Given how tight the table is, tiebreakers are likely to come into play when the dust finally settles on Sunday. That matters more for teams other than Portland, but it’s important nonetheless as the Thorns keep an eye on their potential playoff opponents.

The NWSL tiebreakers are as follows:

1. Goal differential (Portland has this advantage by an insurmountable margin at +25, rendering all other tiebreakers irrelevant for them)

2. Wins

3. Goals scored (This matters most for a team on the playoff margin like North Carolina, tied with Portland for the league lead in goals with 46)

4. Head-to-head results

5. Head-to-head goals scored

6. Least disciplinary points accumulated

7. Coin flip

Next up: Portland vs. Gotham kicks off at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday at Red Bull Arena (TV on Fox 12 Plus, streaming on Paramount+).