Horrible break keeps Gonzaga's Cassie Kim from advancing to match play at U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay

UNIVERSITY PLACE — You don't have to play golf for long to know that it can sometimes be an unfair and cruel game.

It was at its unfairest and cruelest Tuesday afternoon, when a horrible break for Gonzaga senior Cassie Kim was almost certainly the reason she did not advance to match play at the U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay.

The top 64 of 156 advance to match play, which begins Wednesday.

It seemed almost certain that Kim — who began the day tied for eighth at 3 -under — would be among them when she reached the par-5 18th hole at 1-over par and tied for 40th.

Things looked better for Kim when she hit her drive in the fairway. Then came the shot that ended up costing her dearly.

The shot was right down the middle and after it quit rolling, she asked her caddie, 'Did it go in?'"

She was talking about the 10-foot basement bunker that lies in the middle of the fairway about 120 yards from the center of the green.

It did go in, but unfortunately for Kim, not all the way to the bottom of the bunker. The ball got stuck on the claws of the rake that was about a foot from the bottom of the bunker in deep grass.

Kim called a rules official for help, who told her she had to move the rake and place the ball where it had been. If the ball would not stay at that spot — which it didn't because of gravity — she would have to move it to the nearest spot where it would.

That happened to be in the rough near the bottom step of the bunker. She tried to chip out with a wedge, but advanced the ball about 1 foot. She asked for a wedge with more loft, but the ball barely moved on her next swing, disappearing into the rough at the edge of the bottom of the bunker.

She was forced to take an unplayable lie at the cost of a penalty stroke. Her approach to the green — her sixth shot — landed short and it took three shots from there to finally get the ball in the hole.

The quadruple bogey 9 sent her plummeting down the leaderboard and below the cutline. She shot an 8-over 81 Tuesday and finished at 5 over-151 and in 69th place.

Had the ball not hit the rake and reached the bottom of the bunker, it would have been immensely more easy to get the ball out and it's hard to imagine a score worse than a double bogey, which would have been good enough to advance.

If there was ever a valid reason for not wanting to talk to a reporter afterward, Kim had it. But she talked anyway.

"It's unfortunate, but there is really nothing you can do about it," Kim said of her ball getting stuck on the rake. "It happens, it's golf. Especially on this course, you get unlucky kicks and unlucky bounces and putts don't go in. It happens.

"It would have been much better [had the ball missed the rake and gone into the sand]. It's unfortunate that it happened, but golf works that way."

Kim, from Yakima, was one of three players from the state in the tournament, along with Bellevue's Grace Lee, an incoming freshman at Gonzaga, and Redmond's Adithi Anand, a redshirt sophomore at Washington.

"It was an amazing experience, and I am very honored to play in such a big event that was within driving distance," she said.

Kim was playing in the U.S. Women's Amateur for the second straight year, just missing out on advancing to match play last year in Rye, New York. She was one of 12 players in a playoff for the final two spots into match play.

Kim, a chemistry major who is an All-American scholar, ranks sixth on Gonzaga's career scoring list (75.47).

Lee and Anand also missed the cut. Lee (8 over) finished tied for 103rd and Anand (10 over) was tied for 119th.

Three tie for first in stroke play

Alice Ziyi Zhou, a 13-year-old from China, University of Kentucky junior Laney Frye and LSU senior Latanna Stone shared medalist honors by finishing at 10-under 136.

Tying for fourth at 7 under were incoming Stanford freshman Megha Ganne, Australia's Kelsey Bennett and USC sophomore Amari Avery.

Stone is the top seed iin match play after a blind draw among the top three was held.

Notes

— Defending champion Jensen Castle, a senior at Kentucky, shot a 4-under 67 Tuesday and easily advanced to match play at 4 under overall, which was tied for 14th.

— Stanford junior Rachel Heck, the 2021 NCAA champion and No. 3 in world amateur golf rankings, advanced to match play after finishing at 2 over and tied for 46th.

— Eight players at 4 over vied in a playoff for the final four spots into match play. Three spots were decided late Tuesday, with three players competing at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for the final spot.