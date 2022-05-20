Higher Ground Dance Studio presents their ORIGINS on June 3

Dancers with the Higher Ground Dance Studio present ORIGINS at 6:30 p.m. June 3 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

From music to dancing to the Higher Ground studio, dancers will perform tap, jazz, lyrics, acro hip hop and music to take viewers back to the beginning as they dance through the studio’s origins.

Tickets are $18 for people 12 to 64 years old and $14 for children 3 to 11 years old and senior citizens 65 years old and older. They are available at the theater box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

