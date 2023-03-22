WOODLAND — What was a tight game for seven innings became a runaway in the eighth after Heritage put up eight runs in the first extra inning frame to defeat Woodland 15-7 in the non-league contest, Tuesday.

Four walks and two hit batters keyed the breakthrough inning for Heritage as it sent 13 girls to the plate in the extra frame.

“It was an exciting game,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “They just had a huge inning in the eighth to win it. I’d like to compliment our outfielders for making many great plays, especially Emily Hughes and Jolie Oathes.”

Gabi Silveria led the Beavers offense with two hits while Gracelynn Huffman delivered a key double in the fifth inning that plated two runs to bring Woodland to within one run, 7-6. She then tied the score on Avery Andrews’ sacrifice fly to center field.

Huffman finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI. Utter batted 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Woodland had an opportunity to win the game in the seventh inning, but couldn't nail it down. Addi Christensen walked with one out, but Heritage pitcher retired the next two batters with a ground ball and a pop out.

Christensen started the game for Woodland and allowed six runs on six hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings pitched. Gracelynn Huffman did a strong job in relief by holding Heritage to one unearned run on two hits and three walks.

Woodland (1-1 overall) is set to continue its non-league slate with a trip to Evergreen on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Fishermen sweep North Beach

LONG BEACH — Ilwaco opened its season with a pair of dominant three-inning wins over the Hyaks of North Beach in a Pacific 2B Legaue doubleheader, Tuesday. Ilwaco took the opener 16-0 and followed with a 21-1 win in Game 2.

Sophomore Meghan Dille was dominant in the circle in Game 1. Dille faced one batter over the minimum in her three scoreless innings, walking one and striking out six.

“For her first outing this year, I thought she pitched well,” Ilwaco coach Mooch Smith said. “She overpowered them with her velocity. She did a good job battling back when she fell behind.”

As good as Dille was, the offense was better in Ilwaco’s season debut. The team banged out a dozen hits in the first game and then followed with 20 hits and three homers in the second game of the doubleheader against the Hyaks. The Fishermen demonstrated control of the strike zone, too, walking 11 times over the six total innings.

Ilwaco senior Justice Patana batted 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in Game 1 before hitting for the cycle in the second game with four RBI.

Dille was likewise locked in at the plate. She batted 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in the opener and followed with a 4-for-4 game with two homers, two doubles and seven RBI.

Makenzie Warfield combined to bat 4-for-4 with two doubles, two walks and five steals.

All told, it was quite the offensive performance up and down the lineup for Ilwaco which returns four seniors and a junior. And even though Smith is in just his first year at the helm of the Fishermen softball team, he likes what he sees so far.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work over the last month and it’s paid off. The girls came out and really swung the bats well,” Smith said. “We were very aggressive on the bases. I think the sky's the limit for this team as long as it continues to work hard.”

Ilwaco (2-0 overall) is set to host Warrenton on Friday at 4 p.m.