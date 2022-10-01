High School girls soccer: Summers' two goals carry Woodland

Hayley Summers scored two goals including the game-winner to lead Woodland over Evergreen 3-2, Saturday.

Summers scored after a nice pass from teammate Avery Andrews in the second half to give the Beavers a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Andrews was strong all game with her ability to gain possession in the middle of the field and find open teammates in the Evergreen end of the pitch.

Summers also scored in the first half on an unassisted goal to lead Woodland to a 1-1 score into the half.

Addi Stading added a goal for Woodland on an assist from Coco MacDonald. Goalkeeper Rylee McClune delivered nine saves.

Woodland returns to the field on Tuesday against Hockinson.